Andheri Station Conversion Case: Girl Files Defamation Complaint With Mumbai GRP; Was Known To Japanese Meditation Technique Teacher

Mumbai: Man Attempts Alleged 'Religious Conversion' Of Teen Girl At Andheri Station, Confronted By Commuter; Viral Video Sparks Debate |

Mumbai: A video recorded at the Andheri Railway Station has ignited a massive social media debate, after posts on Instagram and other platforms alleged that an elderly man was attempting to 'convert' a teenage girl in full public view.

The viral clip shows the man standing in front of a girl seated on a platform bench, her hands folded and eyes closed. With one hand raised over her head, he appears to be reciting verses, which led some users to claim he was performing religious prayers connected to conversion.

Commuter Confronts Elderly Man, Reprimands Him

The commuter who filmed the video confronted the elderly man directly, questioning why he was carrying out such activities in a public place. In the footage, the man, speaking softly and visibly affected by partial facial paralysis, responds that they were simply reciting prayers. The girl looks startled by the sudden intervention and appears confused as the confrontation escalates.

The commuter then accuses the old man of engaging in religious conversion on railway premises. The elderly man firmly responds that he is Hindu and doing nothing wrong. The commuter retorts that such acts should not be performed openly at platforms and warns that he may report the incident to the police if it happens again.

GRP, RPF Launch Probe Over Viral Video

As the video went viral, it triggered heated reactions online, with many assuming the clip showed an attempted conversion. But within hours, the Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) launched an investigation to verify the facts. The truth, however, turned out to be far from the viral claims.

Police traced both individuals and questioned them separately. Their statements made it clear that no religious conversion was taking place, nor were either of them associated with Christianity, as alleged online. Officers told ABP Live that both are Jain Hindus and have known each other for some time.

Elderly Man Was Teacher Her Japanese Meditation Techniques

The elderly man explained that he was teaching the girl Japanese meditation techniques, not performing a religious ritual. The girl confirmed this and said that the viral clip had completely misinterpreted the situation, damaging her reputation.

She has now filed a formal complaint with the Andheri GRP demanding strict action against those who recorded and circulated the misleading video. The police have urged citizens to verify facts before spreading unverified claims that can fuel communal tension.

