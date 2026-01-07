BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Split Turns Mumbai-South Central Into High-Stakes Battleground

Shiv Sena split reshapes contests across Worli, Dadar–Mahim and Lalbaug–Parel, setting up tight multi-cornered fights | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 06: Mumbai South-Central, which includes predominantly Marathi-speaking areas such as Worli, Dadar–Mahim and Parel–Lalbaug, has traditionally been a strong bastion of Shiv Sena (UBT). However, the split within the party has altered the political landscape ahead of the 2026 BMC elections.

In areas like Lalbaug–Parel and Dadar–Mahim, the contest has now become a direct fight between the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, in Worli, long-time loyalists are contesting as independent candidates, posing a challenge for the party’s official nominee by potentially splitting votes. Overall, the elections in these areas are expected to witness tough and closely fought contests between rival Sena factions and rebel candidates.

Mahim–Dadar

High-stakes fight in traditional Sena bastion

Once dominant in Dadar and Mahim, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) face a high-stakes battle in the BMC elections, as Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray aim to consolidate Marathi voters through their alliance, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena mounts a strong challenge.

To retain its stronghold, UBT has fielded three former mayors, while the Shinde faction has nominated family members of former UBT leader Sada Sarvankar, who joined the Shinde faction in 2022. This raises the possibility of a split in the Marathi vote, making the outcome uncertain.

Ward no. 182 (Dadar)

Milind Vaidya — Shiv Sena (UBT), former mayor

Rajan Parkar — BJP

Ward no. 191 (Shivaji Park)

Vishakha Raut — Shiv Sena (UBT), former mayor

Priya Sarvankar — Shiv Sena (Shinde), daughter of former MLA Sada Sarvankar

Ward no. 198 (Mafatlal Mill–Haji Ali)

Vandana Gawli — Shiv Sena (Shinde), former corporator from Akhil Bhartiya Sena (ABS)

Aboli Khadye — Shiv Sena (UBT), wife of local shakha pramukh

Ward no. 199 (Dhobi Ghat)

Kishori Pednekar — Shiv Sena (UBT), former mayor

Rupali Kusale — Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Sewri–Lalbaug–Parel

Factional battle intensifies in working-class belt

The Sewri–Lalbaug–Parel belt, a mix of traditional working-class neighbourhoods and rapidly developing commercial hubs, has long been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena. Dominated by Shiv Sena (UBT), the area has witnessed growing competition following the party split.

With the Shinde-led Sena actively contesting these wards, the belt has become a key battleground in the upcoming BMC elections. Voter loyalty, especially among Marathi-speaking residents, is expected to play a decisive role.

Ward no. 202 (Sewri West)

Shradha Jadhav — Shiv Sena (UBT), former mayor and six-time corporator

Parth Navkar — BJP

Vijay Indulkar — Independent, former UBT shakha pramukh who rebelled after being denied a ticket

Ward no. 204 (Lalbaug–Parel)

Anil Kokil — Shiv Sena (Shinde), former UBT corporator

Kiran Tadve — Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ward no. 206 (Sewri Fort)

Sachin Padwal — Shiv Sena (UBT), former corporator

Nana Ambole — Shiv Sena (Shinde), former corporator and ex-BJP member

Worli

Rebels threaten UBT stronghold

Worli, another stronghold of Shiv Sena (UBT) represented by Aaditya Thackeray as MLA, has witnessed internal dissent after the party nominated family members of former UBT corporators.

This has caused unrest among shakha pramukhs — key grassroots leaders crucial for party unity and outreach. In all four wards, rebel candidates have filed nominations, raising the likelihood of vote splits and making it difficult for UBT to retain its bastion.

Ward no. 193

Hemangi Worlikar — Shiv Sena (UBT), former deputy mayor

Pralhad Worlikar — Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Suryakant Koli — Independent, UBT shakha pramukh who rebelled after being denied a ticket

Ward no. 194

Nishikant Shinde — Shiv Sena (UBT), brother of MLC Sunil Shinde

Samadhan Sarvankar — Shiv Sena (Shinde), former corporator and son of former MLA Sada Sarvankar

Sonal Pawar — Independent, local party functionary who rebelled against UBT candidate

Ward no. 196

Padmaja Chemburkar — Shiv Sena (UBT), wife of former corporator Ashish Chemburkar

Sonali Sawant — BJP

Sangeeta Jagtap — Independent, UBT functionary who rebelled against the candidature

Ward no. 197 (Mahalaxmi Racecourse–Haji Ali)

Vanita Narvankar — Shiv Sena (Shinde), wife of former UBT corporator Datta Narvankar

Rachna Salvi — MNS

Shravani Desai — Independent, wife of former corporator Parshuram (Chotu) Desai, rebel candidate after seat was allotted to MNS as part of the alliance.

