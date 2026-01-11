Maharashtra Govt To Change Development Plan Of Police Quarters To Make Way For Kurla Pod Taxi Terminal Station | X

Mumbai: The Urban Development Department (UDD) is all set to change the existing development plan (DP) reservation of a police quarters land reserved for a playground to another location to facilitate the Pod taxi Kurla terminal station development. The land will be used under an integrated development model, with proportionate cost sharing.

The Commissioner of Police will adopt the best model for the integrated plan. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had flagged the unavailability of land near Kurla and Bandra suburban railway stations as a major hurdle in the execution of the proposed Automated Rapid Transit System (ARTS), or pod taxi project, in BKC, prompting the state government to clear the use of alternative land parcels.

The issue was raised in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House in September 2025 where MMRDA sought urgent decisions on land required for terminal stations of the project, which is being implemented on a design, finance, build, operate and transfer (DFBOT) basis. MMRDA officials informed at the meeting that land parcels near both Kurla and Bandra stations, crucial for seamless last-mile connectivity, had been denied by the Central and Western Railways.

For the Kurla terminal, MMRDA said no feasible vacant land is available in the immediate vicinity of the suburban station. The only viable option identified is an adjacent 6,800 sq mt plot, currently occupied by the police quarters. At Bandra, MMRDA proposed using land belonging to the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) near the suburban station to house the ARTS terminal along with maintenance facilities. RLDA has agreed to allocate around 10% of its land, approximately 4,000 sq mt, as amenity space to MMRDA.

The Bandra terminal is planned to be connected to an under-construction foot overbridge. The state government directed that, following the handover of the RLDA land, MMRDA should proceed with developing the Bandra terminal along with a depot, test track and other required facilities. While the project may not fully resolve BKC’s traffic congestion, MMRDA said it would form a critical component of the overall mobility solution.

