Shiv Sena-BJP Unveil Mahayuti Manifesto For Mumbai BMC Elections 2026; Housing, Transport, Environment Key Focus | Details Here

With Mumbai’s BMC elections approaching, the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP unveiled its manifesto promising ambitious plans to boost civic infrastructure, services and development across the city. The alliance detailed priorities for water, transport, housing and sanitation as it campaigns for voter support ahead of the January 15 polls.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, January 11, jointly released the Mahayuti alliance’s manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026. The manifesto outlined a vision of urban development, modern infrastructure, and sustainable growth for Mumbai. The manifesto was unveiled at a joint press conference at Mumbai's BKC in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Dr. Ramdas Athawale, and BJP leader Ameet Satam.

Key Manifesto Highlights

Housing: CM Devendra Fadnavis while addressing the press conference promised affordable homes for citizens, including free housing with the support of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). Moreover, he said redevelopment projects would ensure larger, better-quality homes for residents.

Transportation: In the manifesto, the Mahayuti promised major upgrades to Mumbai’s suburban railway network, 50 per cent travel concession for women commuters, expansion of water transport services, and a significant boost to public transport by increasing the BEST bus fleet from 5,000 to 10,000 buses.

Environment: CM Fadnavis told reporters that the if voted to power, their aim is to ensure 100 per cent treatment of liquid waste before discharge into the sea and convert garbage into electricity. He also announced an investment of Rs 17,000 crore to improve water and air quality, reduce carbon emissions, and make Mumbai a sustainable city.

Speaking on Bangladeshi infiltrators in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis informed that the advanced AI-based tools developed with the help of IIT Bombay, would be used to identify illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Meanwhile, the manifesto came just a day after opposition leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) leaders targeted the BJP for not yet releasing its manifesto for the January 15 polls and asserted the ruling party has no vision for the metropolis.

In a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "With just five days left for the polls, the BJP has no agenda, no vision or direction and no manifesto for the city of Mumbai."

