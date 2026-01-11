'Mumbai Is Changing & Voters Can See It': Dr Shrikant Shinde Ahead Of BMC Polls 2026

Dr. Shrikant Shinde | FPJ's Youtube Channel

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections approaching, Member of Parliament Dr Shrikant Shinde has made it clear that the Mahayuti alliance is approaching the civic battle with the same seriousness as a state or national election.



He said the alliance treats every electoral contest as crucial, whether it is a municipal body, the Vidhan Sabha or the Lok Sabha, adding that consistent engagement with grassroots workers has helped build trust among voters. According to him, the positive response received in recent elections has strengthened Mahayuti’s confidence as it prepares for the BMC polls.



Development at the centre of civic campaign



At the heart of Mahayuti’s civic pitch is development that citizens can see and experience. Shinde stressed that the government’s focus has remained firmly on infrastructure and long delayed projects that directly impact daily life in Mumbai.



Referring to initiatives such as the coastal road, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, metro expansion and large scale road concretisation, he said these projects reflect a shift from announcements to execution. For years, Mumbai residents had questioned how a city with one of the country’s largest municipal budgets continued to struggle with poor roads, congestion and weak public transport.



According to Shinde, development must not remain confined to drawings and proposals but must translate into visible improvement on the ground.

Balancing environment and growth



Addressing concerns raised by sections of the youth about development and environmental impact, Shinde argued that the debate should not be framed as one versus the other. He criticised what he described as obstruction in the name of environmental protection, which he said led to stalled projects and rising costs borne by citizens.



Citing delays related to the metro car shed, he said halting work resulted in additional expenditure running into thousands of crores. In contrast, he maintained that the current approach aims to balance infrastructure growth with environmental responsibility.



He pointed to the creation of new green spaces along the coastal road and redevelopment of open areas as examples of sustainable planning being integrated into large projects.

Questioning past civic governance



Shinde also took aim at the record of past civic administrations, pointing out that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation functioned for over two decades with an annual budget exceeding Rs 70,000 crore. Despite this financial strength, he said the city failed to deliver quality roads, efficient metro connectivity or affordable housing.



He rejected claims that corruption was limited to recent years, arguing that accountability must extend across the entire period of civic governance. According to him, while concepts were discussed for decades, real implementation only began in recent years.



Ideology and political alignments



On recent political developments, Shinde said alliances formed for convenience rather than ideology do not inspire public confidence. He reiterated that his party has historically opposed the Congress and continues to stand by that position.





He added that Mahayuti’s politics is rooted in ideology rather than the pursuit of power at any cost.



Message to Mumbai voters



As the civic polls draw closer, Shinde urged Mumbai’s youth and first time voters to focus on long term development. He said a better future requires strong infrastructure, reliable civic services and sustained growth.



For that vision, he said, Mahayuti seeks the mandate to take Mumbai forward.

