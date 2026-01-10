Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: ₹286 Lakh Unaccounted Cash, 1,208 Litres Liquor And 55 Kg Drugs Seized During MCC Enforcement | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 10: Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the BMC elections until January 9, unaccounted cash of more than Rs 286 lakh, 55 kilograms of narcotic substances worth Rs 44,65,82,737, and 1,208.31 litres of alcohol worth Rs 7,89,990 have been seized in Mumbai. The MCC has been in effect since December 13 and will remain in force until the elections are concluded.

Illegal weapons and offences recorded

As per consolidated data released by the BMC election department as of January 9, a total of 197 illegal weapons have been seized. These include 35 firearms, 50 rounds of ammunition and 112 sharp-edged weapons. So far, 14 non-cognisable and 13 cognisable offences related to the elections have also been registered in Mumbai, according to the data.

Flying squads and surveillance teams deployed

The BMC has formed 148 flying squads and 181 static surveillance teams to ensure a smooth, transparent and impartial BMC Election 2026, along with strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

Municipal Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani has instructed staff to remain vigilant, act responsibly and take immediate action against violations.

Also Watch:

Checks intensified across the city

Static surveillance teams have been stationed at checkpoints to curb the illegal transport of cash, liquor and weapons that may influence voters. Flying squads are patrolling wards to monitor inducements, suspicious activities and Model Code violations.

The teams have been directed to conduct checks, seize materials if required, and immediately report violations to election authorities and the police, officials from the BMC election department said.

