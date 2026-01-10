Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Party Splits Trigger Wave Of Ex-Corporators Battling Rivals Across Key Wards

Former corporators from rival factions prepare for direct face-offs across multiple wards in the Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 | FPJ

Mumbai, Jan 10: Due to splits in major political parties, party members considered loyalists are joining rival parties for tickets, and the BMC Election 2026 has taken a surprising turn. In this challenging situation, political parties have fielded former corporators from rival parties to win seats. In 12 such wards, dozens of former corporators will face each other.

Ward 169: Internal rebellion in Shiv Sena (UBT)

Pravina Morajkar, a former corporator from Shiv Sena (UBT), has been awarded the party ticket for the upcoming election. This decision has sparked discontent within the party, as a disgruntled former corporator, Kamalakar Naik, has chosen to contest the election independently, directly challenging Morajkar. It will be interesting to see whether the independent candidate can pose a serious threat and alter the electoral dynamics.

Ward 5: Sena vs Sena showdown

The upcoming election in Ward No. 5 promises a high-stakes contest. Sujata Patekar of Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to face off against Sanjay Ghadi of Shiv Sena (Shinde), a two-time corporator who won the last BMC election from this ward as a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate but later switched allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led faction. With both leaders enjoying strong local support, the battle is expected to be fiercely competitive and unpredictable.

Ward 180: Former house leader switches sides

Trushna Vishwasrao, a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and former leader of the House, will be contesting from this ward on the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ticket. To counter her, Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded former corporator Smita Gavkar, setting the stage for a tough and closely watched battle.

Ward 206: Factional fight within Shiv Sena

The contest in Ward No. 206 is shaping up as a classic factional battle within Shiv Sena. Sachin Padwal, a former corporator from Shiv Sena (UBT) with strong local roots, is facing Nana Ambole, also a former corporator and ex-BJP member, contesting on the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ticket. The outcome is expected to be highly competitive.

Ward 43: NCP split reflected on ground

Ajit Raorane of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) is making a comeback in this ward. A three-time corporator of the undivided NCP, Raorane represented the ward from 2002 to 2012 before losing the 2017 civic election. His main challenger is Vinod Mishra of the BJP, a senior corporator who won the 2017 BMC election from this ward and is seeking re-election.

Ward 59: Rematch after 2017 defeat

Yashodhar Phanse of Shiv Sena (UBT), a three-time corporator from Versova–Andheri, faces a rematch against Yogiraj Dabhadkar of the BJP, who defeated him in 2017. Both seasoned leaders make this a closely watched contest.

Ward 87: Former corporators face off

Pooja Mahadeshwar of Shiv Sena (UBT), a former corporator and wife of former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, faces Krishna (Mahesh) Parkar of the BJP, also a former corporator. The ward is expected to witness a tight contest.

Other wards with former corporator face-offs

Similarly, other wards witnessing contests between former corporators include:

. Ward 185: T. M. Jagdish (Shiv Sena UBT) vs Ravi Raja (BJP)

. Ward 225: Sujata Sanap (Shiv Sena UBT) vs Harshita Narwekar (BJP)

. Ward 208: Ramakant Rahate (Shiv Sena UBT) vs Mangesh Bansod (NCP – Ajit Pawar faction)

. Ward 111: Sarika Pawar (BJP) vs Dhananjay Pisal (NCP – Ajit Pawar faction)

. Ward 168: Anuradha Pednekar (BJP) vs Saeeda Khan (NCP – Ajit Pawar faction)

. Ward 181: Pushpa Koli (Shiv Sena UBT) vs Kamlesh Yadav (Congress)

