Mumbai: Man Attempts Alleged 'Religious Conversion' Of Teen Girl At Andheri Station, Confronted By Commuter; Viral Video Sparks Debate |

Mumbai: A disturbing incident from Mumbai’s Andheri railway station has gone viral after a commuter recorded a man allegedly attempting a religious conversion involving a teenage girl in full public view. The video, widely shared on social media, shows the man standing before the seated girl, who has her hands folded and eyes shut, while he raises one hand over her and recites what he describes as 'prayers.'

Conversion at Andheri station video goes viral..



Look, this is their trick to convert Hindus. First, the Christians convert a Hindu and then ask him to convert other Hindus. pic.twitter.com/55rmCsKMHk — Richa (@iRichaAwasthi) November 19, 2025

Viral Video Shows Commuter Confronting Man Involved In Alleged Religious Conversion

The commuter who witnessed the scene began recording and soon confronted the man, questioning what he was doing on a busy railway platform. In the video, the man responds calmly, saying they were merely 'reciting a prayer.' The girl, visibly startled by the intervention, appears unsure of how to react as the confrontation unfolds. The commuter accuses the man of engaging in conversion-related activities in a public place.

During the exchange, the man insists he is a Hindu and denies any wrongdoing. However, the commuter firmly reprimands him, stating that such activities are not permitted on railway property and warns that he could be handed over to the police if seen doing anything similar again. The video has reignited conversations around religious practices in public spaces, consent and the boundaries of appropriate behaviour in such areas.

Are Prayers Allowed On Railway Platforms?

The incident has also sparked public confusion about whether praying on a railway platform is prohibited. Officially, Indian Railways does not have a ban on personal prayer of any religion within station premises.

In 2018, after reports claimed that offering namaz had been restricted, the Railway Ministry issued a clarification stating there is no general prohibition on prayer. Passengers across faiths, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, may pray individually as long as they do not obstruct movement or cause inconvenience.

Practical Restrictions & Enforcement

Railway authorities typically intervene only in specific circumstances. They may stop prayers or gatherings if they obstruct passenger flow, occur in restricted zones such as areas near tracks or ticket counters, or result in complaints from commuters. Large groups that create congestion may be asked to shift to a less crowded area. Some major stations now even have designated multifaith prayer rooms for passengers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/