 Mumbai: Man Attempts Alleged 'Religious Conversion' Of Teen Girl At Andheri Station, Confronted By Commuter; Viral Video Sparks Debate
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Attempts Alleged 'Religious Conversion' Of Teen Girl At Andheri Station, Confronted By Commuter; Viral Video Sparks Debate

Mumbai: Man Attempts Alleged 'Religious Conversion' Of Teen Girl At Andheri Station, Confronted By Commuter; Viral Video Sparks Debate

The commuter who witnessed the scene began recording and soon confronted the man, questioning what he was doing on a busy railway platform. In the video, the man responds calmly, saying they were merely 'reciting a prayer.' During the exchange, the man insists he is a Hindu and denies any wrongdoing. However, the commuter firmly reprimands him.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man Attempts Alleged 'Religious Conversion' Of Teen Girl At Andheri Station, Confronted By Commuter; Viral Video Sparks Debate |

Mumbai: A disturbing incident from Mumbai’s Andheri railway station has gone viral after a commuter recorded a man allegedly attempting a religious conversion involving a teenage girl in full public view. The video, widely shared on social media, shows the man standing before the seated girl, who has her hands folded and eyes shut, while he raises one hand over her and recites what he describes as 'prayers.'

Viral Video Shows Commuter Confronting Man Involved In Alleged Religious Conversion

The commuter who witnessed the scene began recording and soon confronted the man, questioning what he was doing on a busy railway platform. In the video, the man responds calmly, saying they were merely 'reciting a prayer.' The girl, visibly startled by the intervention, appears unsure of how to react as the confrontation unfolds. The commuter accuses the man of engaging in conversion-related activities in a public place.

During the exchange, the man insists he is a Hindu and denies any wrongdoing. However, the commuter firmly reprimands him, stating that such activities are not permitted on railway property and warns that he could be handed over to the police if seen doing anything similar again. The video has reignited conversations around religious practices in public spaces, consent and the boundaries of appropriate behaviour in such areas.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Man Attempts Alleged 'Religious Conversion' Of Teen Girl At Andheri Station, Confronted By Commuter; Viral Video Sparks Debate
Mumbai: Man Attempts Alleged 'Religious Conversion' Of Teen Girl At Andheri Station, Confronted By Commuter; Viral Video Sparks Debate
Elon Musk 'Thanks' Donald Trump For 'All He's Done For America' After White House Reunion Dinner With Saudi Crown Prince Jensen Huang
Elon Musk 'Thanks' Donald Trump For 'All He's Done For America' After White House Reunion Dinner With Saudi Crown Prince Jensen Huang
'Non-Bank Lenders' Home Loan Growth Will Slow Down In FY26 Owing To Aggressive Play By State-Run Banks In The Market': Crisil Report
'Non-Bank Lenders' Home Loan Growth Will Slow Down In FY26 Owing To Aggressive Play By State-Run Banks In The Market': Crisil Report
Indonesia Landslides: Death Toll Climbs To 23, Hundreds Forced To Flee Amid Heavy Rains In Java; Video Surfaces
Indonesia Landslides: Death Toll Climbs To 23, Hundreds Forced To Flee Amid Heavy Rains In Java; Video Surfaces
Read Also
Mumbai Commuter Clash: Dispute For Not Speaking Marathi On Virar–Borivali Local Train Goes Viral;...
article-image

Are Prayers Allowed On Railway Platforms?

The incident has also sparked public confusion about whether praying on a railway platform is prohibited. Officially, Indian Railways does not have a ban on personal prayer of any religion within station premises.

In 2018, after reports claimed that offering namaz had been restricted, the Railway Ministry issued a clarification stating there is no general prohibition on prayer. Passengers across faiths, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, may pray individually as long as they do not obstruct movement or cause inconvenience.

Practical Restrictions & Enforcement

Railway authorities typically intervene only in specific circumstances. They may stop prayers or gatherings if they obstruct passenger flow, occur in restricted zones such as areas near tracks or ticket counters, or result in complaints from commuters. Large groups that create congestion may be asked to shift to a less crowded area. Some major stations now even have designated multifaith prayer rooms for passengers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man Attempts Alleged 'Religious Conversion' Of Teen Girl At Andheri Station, Confronted By...

Mumbai: Man Attempts Alleged 'Religious Conversion' Of Teen Girl At Andheri Station, Confronted By...

Mumbai News: Jain Community Moves Bombay HC Against Collector’s Order Upholding Wine Shop’s...

Mumbai News: Jain Community Moves Bombay HC Against Collector’s Order Upholding Wine Shop’s...

Mumbai News: BMC Invites Tender For ₹2.16-Crore Renovation And Beautification Of Chhatrapati...

Mumbai News: BMC Invites Tender For ₹2.16-Crore Renovation And Beautification Of Chhatrapati...

Bombay HC Refuses Urgent Hearing In Sameer Wankhede’s Plea Against CAT Order

Bombay HC Refuses Urgent Hearing In Sameer Wankhede’s Plea Against CAT Order

Mumbai News: 52-Year-Old Man Dies From Head Trauma In Cooper Hospital Bathroom, Post-Mortem Confirms

Mumbai News: 52-Year-Old Man Dies From Head Trauma In Cooper Hospital Bathroom, Post-Mortem Confirms