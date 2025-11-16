 Mumbai Commuter Clash: Dispute For Not Speaking Marathi On Virar–Borivali Local Train Goes Viral; MNS Tracks Down Youth | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Commuter Clash: Dispute For Not Speaking Marathi On Virar–Borivali Local Train Goes Viral; MNS Tracks Down Youth | VIDEO

Mumbai Commuter Clash: Dispute For Not Speaking Marathi On Virar–Borivali Local Train Goes Viral; MNS Tracks Down Youth | VIDEO

A dispute that occurred between a Marathi youth and a non-Marathi youth on the Virar-Borivali local train has gone viral on social media throughout the day today. The Marathi youth involved has been tracked down with the help of MNS office-bearer Praful Kadam.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Dispute For Not Speaking Marathi On Virar–Borivali Local Train Goes Viral | File Photo

Vasai, Nov 16: A dispute that occurred between a Marathi youth and a non-Marathi youth on the Virar-Borivali local train has gone viral on social media throughout the day today.

The Marathi youth involved has been tracked down with the help of MNS office-bearer Praful Kadam.

The youth has been identified as Sunny Chavan. He stated that the incident occurred today at 7 AM while he was traveling with his wife, Tania Sunny Chavan, from Nalasopara to Borivali.

Sunny and his wife travel daily on the local train from Nalasopara to Borivali; his wife goes to college in Bhayandar, and he works for a company in Borivali.

FPJ Shorts
'This Is Disgusting': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 LEAK Shows 'Drunk’ Mihir Hugging Noina, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' Show
'This Is Disgusting': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 LEAK Shows 'Drunk’ Mihir Hugging Noina, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' Show
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote Theft Claims Without Proof Will Lead To More Defeats'
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote Theft Claims Without Proof Will Lead To More Defeats'
Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness
Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness

Argument Erupts After Train Boarding

As the couple boarded the local train, a non-Marathi youth shoved them, which escalated into an argument. The couple, finding the dominance of the non-Marathi individuals in Maharashtra unacceptable, eventually recorded a video and posted it on social media, bringing the entire incident to light.

MNS Steps In After Video Goes Viral

After the video went viral on social media, MNS official Praful Kadam located the youth and assured them that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena stands firmly behind them.

Also Watch:

Read Also
'Don’t You Know Marathi?': Vadapav Vendor & Two Others Assaulted By Four Men Over Language Dispute...
article-image

Sunny Chavan Explains His Stand

Sunny Chavan stated, that when he asked the person to speak in Marathi, the individual flatly refused and started arguing. Chavan then questioned why the person wouldn't speak Marathi if they were born and raised in Maharashtra. However, the person continued to argue, so Chavan finally got frustrated and took out his phone to record a video.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote...

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote...

‘Coexistence, Not Cruelty’: Animal Activists Flood Mumbai's Shivaji Park To Protest Supreme...

‘Coexistence, Not Cruelty’: Animal Activists Flood Mumbai's Shivaji Park To Protest Supreme...

Mumbai News: Viral Video Claiming Terrorists Arrested In Lokhandwala Is From Mock Drill, Clarifies...

Mumbai News: Viral Video Claiming Terrorists Arrested In Lokhandwala Is From Mock Drill, Clarifies...

Mumbai Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Boy Rams Eco Car Into Elderly Couple In Dharavi; One Dead

Mumbai Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Boy Rams Eco Car Into Elderly Couple In Dharavi; One Dead

Mumbai Commuter Clash: Dispute For Not Speaking Marathi On Virar–Borivali Local Train Goes Viral;...

Mumbai Commuter Clash: Dispute For Not Speaking Marathi On Virar–Borivali Local Train Goes Viral;...