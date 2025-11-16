Mumbai Commuter Clash: Dispute For Not Speaking Marathi On Virar–Borivali Local Train Goes Viral; MNS Tracks Down Youth | VIDEO

Dispute For Not Speaking Marathi On Virar–Borivali Local Train Goes Viral | File Photo

Vasai, Nov 16: A dispute that occurred between a Marathi youth and a non-Marathi youth on the Virar-Borivali local train has gone viral on social media throughout the day today.

The Marathi youth involved has been tracked down with the help of MNS office-bearer Praful Kadam.

The youth has been identified as Sunny Chavan. He stated that the incident occurred today at 7 AM while he was traveling with his wife, Tania Sunny Chavan, from Nalasopara to Borivali.

Sunny and his wife travel daily on the local train from Nalasopara to Borivali; his wife goes to college in Bhayandar, and he works for a company in Borivali.

#WATCH | #Mumbai Train Commuter Clash: Dispute For Not Speaking Marathi On Virar–Borivali Local Train Goes Viral; MNS Tracks Down Youth #MumbaiNews #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/H55FwdhtcZ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 16, 2025

Argument Erupts After Train Boarding

As the couple boarded the local train, a non-Marathi youth shoved them, which escalated into an argument. The couple, finding the dominance of the non-Marathi individuals in Maharashtra unacceptable, eventually recorded a video and posted it on social media, bringing the entire incident to light.

MNS Steps In After Video Goes Viral

After the video went viral on social media, MNS official Praful Kadam located the youth and assured them that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena stands firmly behind them.

Also Watch:

Sunny Chavan Explains His Stand

Sunny Chavan stated, that when he asked the person to speak in Marathi, the individual flatly refused and started arguing. Chavan then questioned why the person wouldn't speak Marathi if they were born and raised in Maharashtra. However, the person continued to argue, so Chavan finally got frustrated and took out his phone to record a video.

