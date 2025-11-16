Mumbai Fire Brigade Launches ₹3.5-Crore Advanced Training Programme To Boost Flood And Water Rescue Response

Mumbai Fire Brigade to undergo advanced training to strengthen flood and water rescue operations during monsoon emergencies | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 16: During heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) plays a crucial role in saving lives in flood-like situations. To ensure highly effective emergency response during the monsoon season, the fire officials and personnel will now be trained in specialised techniques for flood and water rescue operations.

First Major Training Since 2019

This type of training was previously conducted in 2019. However, as most of the trained officials have since retired, the training will now be provided to a new batch of officials and personnel over the next three years.

While the MFB is traditionally associated with firefighting, it is equally responsible for rescuing people from flood situations and other water-related emergencies. The personnel also assist in rescuing individuals or animals trapped at heights, using specialised equipment and techniques.

₹3.5-Crore Training Initiative Approved

To strengthen emergency response skills—including rescuing drowning people and those stranded at heights—the MFB has appointed Item Sports & Private Limited for a three-year advanced training program costing Rs 3.5 crore.

With trained personnel currently limited, the initiative aims to equip both existing and new officials. The program includes: Integrated Technical Rescue Course – 16 days, Maintenance Technical Course – 10 days, Advanced Technical Rope Rescue Course – 12 days.

Training to Enhance Rescue Preparedness Across Mumbai

These courses will enhance the technical capability of the MFB to respond effectively to fire emergencies, floods, and other rescue operations, ensuring the safety of both citizens and personnel.

