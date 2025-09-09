Dahisar High-Rise Fire: MFB To Issue Notice Over Non-Functional Firefighting System After One Dead, 18 Injured

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) will be issuing a notice to a high-rise Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building in Dahisar after a major fire on Sunday revealed that the building’s firefighting system was non-functional. The blaze claimed one life and left 18 others injured.

The fire started on Sunday afternoon in the electrical meter room located in the basement of New Jan Kalyan Society, on S.V. Road in Shanti Nagar. Dense smoke made it difficult for firefighters to trace the source of the blaze, delaying operations.

Efforts were further hampered as the building’s firefighting system was found non-functional. “The fire was completely extinguished, and cooling operations continued until Sunday midnight,” said a senior fire official.

An assistant divisional fire officer will inspect the site and conduct a detailed investigation. The MFB confirmed that while the refuge areas and cantilevered refuge floors were compliant with norms, the firefighting system had not been upgraded as required. A notice will be issued under Section 6 of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, which makes owners or occupiers responsible for maintaining fire safety measures.

Around 40 people were trapped on the upper floors of the 23-storey tower when the fire broke out. Some were rescued by breaking window grilles, while others were evacuated through glass windows at the rear of the building.

Prima facie, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in the building’s meter box. Authorities are carrying out a detailed probe to establish the exact cause.