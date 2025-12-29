Nationwide Gig Workers’ Strike On December 31 May Disrupt New Year’s Eve Food And Online Shopping Deliveries Across India

New Year's Eve food and shopping deliveries could be affected if delivery workers working for major food delivery and online shopping platforms go ahead with a nationwide strike on December 31, 2025. | File Pic

Mumbai: New Year's Eve food and shopping deliveries could be affected if delivery workers working for major food delivery and online shopping platforms go ahead with a nationwide strike on December 31, 2025.

The Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, alongwith state-level associations , such as the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, have announced the strike to draw attention to work conditions. Delivery workers from metro cities as well as major tier-2 cities are expected to participate in the strike.

Delivery workers associated with major e-commerce companies, such as Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, Blinkit, and Flipkart have announced a protest on December 31, citing worsening working conditions, low wages and stressful delivery models.

The only data about gig workers is in 'India's Booming Gig and Platform Economy' published by NITI Aayog in June 2022, which estimated the number of gig workers and platform workers in the country was 7.7 million in 2020-21 which is expected to rise to 23.5 million by 2029-30. The question whether the government can create a consolidated data base of these gig workers, sector wise, and platform-wise and create steps to provide social and economic security for them has been a lingering issue.

Workers have said that algorithm-driven delivery targets and quick delivery models put their health and lives at risk as the delivery process involves rushing their two-wheelers through heavy traffic and pollution. They have demanded bfair pay, safer work conditions and social security.

