 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 23-Storey Building In Dahisar, Firefighting Operations Underway
The fire broke out at 3:05 pm on the 7th floor of a 23-storey building in New Jankalyan Society, Dahisar. According to the Mumbai Fire Department, 7 fire engines and support vehicles have been deployed; operations are ongoing.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out in 23-Storey Building in Dahisar, Firefighting Operations Underway | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out on the 7th floor of a 23-storey residential building in New Jankalyan Society, located in Shanti Nagar, S.V. Road, Dahisar, on Sunday at 3:05 pm, triggering a swift emergency response.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) deployed multiple firefighting units to the scene, including seven fire engines and several support vehicles, as flames and smoke were seen billowing from the affected floor, as reported by news agency IANS.

article-image

Firefighting operations are currently underway, and emergency personnel are working to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other floors of the high-rise building.

Currently, there is no information about the casualties or injuries at the site. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further updates are awaited from officials on-site.

article-image

More information is awaited.

