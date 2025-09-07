Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 23-Storey Building In Dahisar, Firefighting Operations Underway

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out in 23-Storey Building in Dahisar, Firefighting Operations Underway | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out on the 7th floor of a 23-storey residential building in New Jankalyan Society, located in Shanti Nagar, S.V. Road, Dahisar, on Sunday at 3:05 pm, triggering a swift emergency response.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) deployed multiple firefighting units to the scene, including seven fire engines and several support vehicles, as flames and smoke were seen billowing from the affected floor, as reported by news agency IANS.

Firefighting operations are currently underway, and emergency personnel are working to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other floors of the high-rise building.

Currently, there is no information about the casualties or injuries at the site. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further updates are awaited from officials on-site.

More information is awaited.