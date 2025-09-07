Western Railway Handles 8 Lakh Passengers Smoothly At Charni Road During Ganpati Visarjan

ANI

Arround 8 lakh devotees travelled through Charni Road station using 376 UP and 435 Down suburban train services, which were operated efficiently by Western Railway (WR) without any disruption on the occasion of Ganpati Visarjan, despite the station’s usual average daily footfall being around 46,000.

Western Railway made elaborate arrangements at Charni Road station to ensure the smooth movement and convenience of passengers.

"To manage the crowd during peak hours, WR ran 6 additional pairs (12 services) of trains during the night. These special services included extra stoppages to accommodate the maximum number of passengers. A robust security arrangement was also put in place, with the deployment of 300 personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP)" said an official.

Strict directional discipline was enforced on platforms to streamline the flow of passengers, with separate entry and exit gates and guided movement arrangements. To maintain order and prevent overcrowding, 25 additional ticket-checking staff were deployed across the station.

"Healthcare and emergency measures were also prioritised. A medical booth and two ambulances were stationed at the venue to handle any medical emergencies. Surveillance was intensified with 52 CCTV cameras actively monitoring the entire station premises" he said.

For the convenience of passengers, ticketing facilities were significantly enhanced. A total of 24 booking counter shifts and 11 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) remained functional throughout the day and night. All eight catering units at the station were operational round the clock to provide refreshments to the travelling public.

According to WR, sanitation was also a major focus, with intensive and continuous cleaning of toilet blocks carried out throughout the day. The entire operation was closely monitored by senior officers both at the station and from the control office to ensure that all arrangements were implemented effectively.

"These special measures played a crucial role in managing the unprecedented crowd and ensuring a safe and comfortable travel experience for lakhs of devotees during the Ganpati festival" further stated an official of WR.