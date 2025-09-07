 Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Nearly 2 Lakh Idols Immersed Across Mumbai, 40% In Artificial Ponds
To manage the massive crowds, over 10,000 personnel including civic officials, staff, and volunteers were deployed at 70 natural immersion sites and more than 290 artificial ponds across the city.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions | Representative Image

On the final day of Ganeshotsav, a total of 1,97,114 Ganesh idols were immersed in both artificial and natural water bodies across Mumbai by Sunday evening. The festival, celebrated from August 27 to September 6, drew millions of devotees, marking the culmination of the 10-day festivities.

Deployment of Personnel Ensures Smooth Processions

To manage the massive crowds, over 10,000 personnel including civic officials, staff, and volunteers were deployed at 70 natural immersion sites and more than 290 artificial ponds across the city. Immersions included 1,81,375 household idols, 10,148 public mandal idols, and 5,591 Gauri-Hartalika idols.

Rise in Eco-Friendly Immersions

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prashant Sapkale noted that approximately 40% of the idols were immersed in artificial ponds, reflecting a growing preference for eco-friendly practices among devotees.

article-image

Organised Collection of Organic Waste

The BMC’s Solid Waste Management Department deployed 594 Nirmalya collection pots and 307 dedicated vehicles to manage organic offerings. Approximately 508 metric tonnes of Nirmalya (flowers, leaves, garlands) were collected and sent for scientific processing.

Civic Cooperation and Proper Waste Disposal

Public mandals actively cooperated in segregating and disposing of organic waste, ensuring minimal environmental impact during the festival.

