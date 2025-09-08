Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out in Dahisar High-Rise, Claims Life Of 75-Year-Old Woman, 18 Injured | Representational Image

A 75-year-old woman, identified as Shanti Bachole Gosai, died and 18 others were injured after a major fire broke out in a high-rise residential building at New Jankalyan Society, Shanti Nagar, Dahisar East, on Sunday afternoon. Over 40 residents trapped on upper floors were rescued by fire officials.

Fire Contained After Three Hours of Intense Efforts

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) brought the blaze under control after three hours. Injured residents were admitted to nearby hospitals, with 3–4 reported in critical condition.

Fire Originated in Basement, Spread via Electrical Ducts

The fire erupted around 3 PM in the basement of the ground-plus-23-storey building. Dense smoke quickly spread to upper floors through electrical ducts and wiring, trapping several residents.

Firefighting Response and Evacuation

MFB deployed seven fire engines, three jumbo water tankers, advanced tankers, hydraulic and aerial ladder platforms, a turntable ladder, high-rise fire-fighting vehicle, and quick response units. Residents on higher floors were evacuated using turntable ladders and high-rise fire vehicles.

Casualties and Hospitalisation

Station Officer S.K. Mohite of the MFB said firefighters found Shanti Bachole Gosai unconscious on the first floor. “She likely lost consciousness due to smoke inhalation while trying to descend the staircase. We rushed her to the hospital, but unfortunately, she was declared dead. Additionally, 3–4 residents are in ICU due to smoke inhalation,” Mohite said.

One resident is admitted to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, while 17 others are receiving treatment at private hospitals.

Preliminary Cause Under Investigation

Prima facie, the fire was likely triggered by a short circuit in the building’s meter box. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.