Lunar Eclipse 2025: Mumbai Witnesses Rare Blood Moon - A Night Of Awe And Unique Cosmic Drama; Watch VIDEO

Mumbai, September 07: Mumbai’s bustling skyline transformed into a natural theatre on Sunday (September 7) as the city witnessed a rare total lunar eclipse - the Blood Moon. The spectacle reportedly began at 9:58 pm and is expected to reach its peak at 11:42 pm and end at 1:26 am. During this time, the Moon slipped entirely into Earth’s shadow, glowing a deep crimson and giving Mumbaikars a celestial show to remember.

Astrologers note that the most powerful time for chanting mantras or stotras will be between 11:00 pm and 12:22 am. Many households are expected to observe traditional practices, including taking a head bath and offering prayers to their chosen deity after the eclipse concludes. While spirituality will guide some, the city’s astronomy lovers are gearing up for a night under the stars.

Sky-gazing groups and astronomy clubs planned gatherings at Marine Drive, Juhu Beach, Shivaji Park and rooftop terraces, inviting residents to come together and watch the Moon turn red. Though the eclipse can be seen with the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes will enhance the view, especially since this eclipse coincides with the Moon’s perigee - when it appears slightly larger and brighter than usual.

In a city that rarely slows down, the night offers something different - a pause. Families, couples and friends gathered under the same sky, looking up in wonder as the Blood Moon cast its spell. For Mumbai, this Chandra Grahan is more than just an astronomical event; it promises to be an unforgettable shared experience under the crimson night sky.