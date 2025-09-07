Lunar Eclipse 2025: Siddhivinayak Temple Doors Close After Devotees Offer Prayers In Mumbai | VIDEO | X|@PTI_News

Mumbai: Devotees offered prayers at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Saturday before the gates were closed for the day in observance of the lunar eclipse on Sunday.

Visuals captured the temple doors being ceremonially shut, following traditional Hindu customs that restrict religious rituals during such celestial events. Temple activities and rituals are expected to resume once the eclipse concludes.

Mumbai’s skyline transformed into a natural theatre on 7 September 2025, as the city witnessed a rare total lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon. As the Moon passed completely into Earth's shadow, it took on a stunning reddish hue.

Timings and Viewing Details for the Lunar Eclipse in Mumbai

The celestial spectacle begins at 8:57 pm on September 7, with the penumbral phase marking the start of the lunar eclipse. The total eclipse, when the Moon takes on its iconic deep crimson hue, will be visible from 11:00 pm to 12:22 am on 8 September. During this time, Mumbaikars will be treated to a breathtaking view of the Blood Moon, as the Moon passes completely through Earth’s shadow.

In anticipation of the event, astronomy clubs and sky-watching groups across Mumbai are organising community viewing gatherings at popular locations such as Marine Drive, Juhu Beach, Shivaji Park, and various open terraces throughout the city. While no special equipment is needed to enjoy the eclipse, using binoculars or telescopes can significantly enhance the viewing experience.

Where to Watch the Blood Moon in India

The total lunar eclipse will be visible from all parts of India, weather permitting. Whether you're in a bustling metro like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, or Hyderabad, or in a more remote area, you’ll have a chance to witness this rare celestial event, provided the skies remain clear.