 Thane Accident: Kalyan-Alephata Bus Crashes Near Murbad After Steering Rod Breaks; Six Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsThane Accident: Kalyan-Alephata Bus Crashes Near Murbad After Steering Rod Breaks; Six Injured

Thane Accident: Kalyan-Alephata Bus Crashes Near Murbad After Steering Rod Breaks; Six Injured

The steering rod of the Kalyan-Alephata bus broke near Murbad, causing the driver to lose control. Six passengers and the driver sustained minor injuries after the bus hit a tree off Saralgaon Road.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Thane Accident: Kalyan-Alephata Bus Crashes Near Murbad After Steering Rod Breaks; Six Injured | Representational Image

Thane: A bus from the Kalyan Bus Depot heading towards Alephata met with an accident near Murbad on the Saralgaon Road on Sunday morning, after its steering rod broke, leading the driver to lose control.

The incident occurred around 9:00 am when the bus, carrying 25 passengers, veered off the road, passed through roadside bushes, and collided with a tree. According to initial reports, six passengers sustained minor injuries, while the driver also suffered a concussion. All injured individuals were given immediate medical attention, as reported by Loksatta.

Read Also
Thane: Two Minor Girls Missing From Sainik Chawl Area In Kalyan; Police Launch Probe
article-image

This is the second incident involving a bus from the Kalyan depot in recent months. Just two months ago, the front wheel of a moving bus came off near Goveli on the Kalyan-Murbad road, causing the bus to skid and stop. A few passengers were slightly injured in that accident as well.

These back-to-back accidents have raised serious concerns among regular passengers, who are now questioning whether bus maintenance at the Kalyan vehicle workshop is being done properly. Some are demanding a full inquiry into the workshop's condition, including any technical issues or staff shortages, as reported.

FPJ Shorts
Video Of Indians Dancing To Bollywood Song 'Jumma Chumma' At La Tomatina Goes Viral, Watch Here
Video Of Indians Dancing To Bollywood Song 'Jumma Chumma' At La Tomatina Goes Viral, Watch Here
Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Priests Get Govt Staff Status, Salary Triples Under New Rules
Uttar Pradesh News: Kashi Vishwanath Priests Get Govt Staff Status, Salary Triples Under New Rules
Close Call! Marco Bezzecchi & Fabio Di Giannantonio Escape Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoid Collision With Riders During MotoGP Catalan GP; Video
Close Call! Marco Bezzecchi & Fabio Di Giannantonio Escape Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoid Collision With Riders During MotoGP Catalan GP; Video
Director Vikram Bhatt Pens Emotional Note After Mother Varsha Bhatt's Death: 'She Was In Pain For Last Few Months...'
Director Vikram Bhatt Pens Emotional Note After Mother Varsha Bhatt's Death: 'She Was In Pain For Last Few Months...'
Read Also
Mumbai Road Accident: Dumper Driver Booked After 21-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed In Sewree
article-image

In another accident reported from Kalyan, a 43-year-old delivery executive, identified as Vishwanath Thoke, lost his life after being struck by a speeding car near Mankoli Bridge in Bhiwandi on Thursday night.

Thoke, a resident of Dombivli, was on his way to deliver food items to Mankoli when the accident occurred at around 10:30 pm. According to police, the car hit him from behind at high speed, causing severe injuries to his head and body.

The driver of the car, Prayan Patil, a 20-year-old student, reportedly rushed Thoke to Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

An FIR has been registered against Patil under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar Mahadawad from Narpoli Police Station confirmed that Patil has been summoned for questioning, and the case is currently under investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Launch Probe After Sahar Airport & Nair Hospital Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Mumbai Police Launch Probe After Sahar Airport & Nair Hospital Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Mumbai's Revered Ganesha Faces Delay At Girgaon Chowpatty Due To High...

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Mumbai's Revered Ganesha Faces Delay At Girgaon Chowpatty Due To High...

Chandra Grahan 2025: Mumbai to Witness Rare Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse on September 7; Check Out...

Chandra Grahan 2025: Mumbai to Witness Rare Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse on September 7; Check Out...

Viral Video: Hapur Police Help Students Reach PET Exam After Scooty Breaks Down

Viral Video: Hapur Police Help Students Reach PET Exam After Scooty Breaks Down

Russian Strikes Spark Fire At Ukraine Government Building In Kyiv, Kills 3 Including Infant - VIDEO

Russian Strikes Spark Fire At Ukraine Government Building In Kyiv, Kills 3 Including Infant - VIDEO