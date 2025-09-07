Thane Accident: Kalyan-Alephata Bus Crashes Near Murbad After Steering Rod Breaks; Six Injured | Representational Image

Thane: A bus from the Kalyan Bus Depot heading towards Alephata met with an accident near Murbad on the Saralgaon Road on Sunday morning, after its steering rod broke, leading the driver to lose control.

The incident occurred around 9:00 am when the bus, carrying 25 passengers, veered off the road, passed through roadside bushes, and collided with a tree. According to initial reports, six passengers sustained minor injuries, while the driver also suffered a concussion. All injured individuals were given immediate medical attention, as reported by Loksatta.

This is the second incident involving a bus from the Kalyan depot in recent months. Just two months ago, the front wheel of a moving bus came off near Goveli on the Kalyan-Murbad road, causing the bus to skid and stop. A few passengers were slightly injured in that accident as well.

These back-to-back accidents have raised serious concerns among regular passengers, who are now questioning whether bus maintenance at the Kalyan vehicle workshop is being done properly. Some are demanding a full inquiry into the workshop's condition, including any technical issues or staff shortages, as reported.

In another accident reported from Kalyan, a 43-year-old delivery executive, identified as Vishwanath Thoke, lost his life after being struck by a speeding car near Mankoli Bridge in Bhiwandi on Thursday night.

Thoke, a resident of Dombivli, was on his way to deliver food items to Mankoli when the accident occurred at around 10:30 pm. According to police, the car hit him from behind at high speed, causing severe injuries to his head and body.

The driver of the car, Prayan Patil, a 20-year-old student, reportedly rushed Thoke to Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

An FIR has been registered against Patil under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar Mahadawad from Narpoli Police Station confirmed that Patil has been summoned for questioning, and the case is currently under investigation.