 Maharashtra Politics: Speculation Rises Over Raj Thackeray Sharing Stage With Uddhav At Shivaji Park Dussehra Rally
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Politics: Speculation Rises Over Raj Thackeray Sharing Stage With Uddhav At Shivaji Park Dussehra Rally

Maharashtra Politics: Speculation Rises Over Raj Thackeray Sharing Stage With Uddhav At Shivaji Park Dussehra Rally

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Sachin Ahir hinted on Saturday that an invitation could be extended to Raj Thackeray. “This Dussehra, you may get good news. Perhaps our party may extend an invitation to Raj Thackeray,” he said in a television interview.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Raj Thackeray With Uddhav Thackeray |

The upcoming Dussehra rally of the UBT Shiv Sena at Shivaji Park may witness a major political development, with speculation that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray could join his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on stage.

Sachin Ahir Drops Hint

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Sachin Ahir hinted on Saturday that an invitation could be extended to Raj Thackeray. “This Dussehra, you may get good news. Perhaps our party may extend an invitation to Raj Thackeray,” he said in a television interview.

Political and Emotional Need

FPJ Shorts
ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Hammers South Africa By 342 Runs To Record Largest Victory Margin In ODI History
ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Hammers South Africa By 342 Runs To Record Largest Victory Margin In ODI History
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Thane, Kalyan Immerse 21,000 Idols With Eco-Friendly Push
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Thane, Kalyan Immerse 21,000 Idols With Eco-Friendly Push
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Rain Delays Blood Moon Sighting In Mumbai As Partial Phase Observed In Other Parts Of Country - VIDEO
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Rain Delays Blood Moon Sighting In Mumbai As Partial Phase Observed In Other Parts Of Country - VIDEO
Maharashtra Politics: Speculation Rises Over Raj Thackeray Sharing Stage With Uddhav At Shivaji Park Dussehra Rally
Maharashtra Politics: Speculation Rises Over Raj Thackeray Sharing Stage With Uddhav At Shivaji Park Dussehra Rally

Ahir said the coming together of Uddhav and Raj was not just a political necessity but also an “emotional need” for the state and the Marathi-speaking population. “By Dussehra, something positive may unfold,” he added.

BMC Polls and Marathi Identity at Stake

Highlighting the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Ahir said the contest is crucial for the survival of Marathi identity in Mumbai, adding that both leaders must unite to lead the community.

Read Also
‘Halal Lifestyle Township’ In Neral Near Mumbai Sparks Political Row, NHRC Seeks Report From...
article-image

Sanjay Raut Sounds Cautious

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut struck a cautious note, clarifying that the Dussehra rally has always belonged to the UBT Shiv Sena, while Raj Thackeray holds his own rally on Gudi Padwa.

Future Possibility of Alliance

Raut confirmed ongoing communication between the cousins and said, “Both parties work for the cause of Marathi people, though they are separate entities. Their ideological roots are the same, and in the future, they may work together.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Thane, Kalyan Immerse 21,000 Idols With Eco-Friendly Push

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Thane, Kalyan Immerse 21,000 Idols With Eco-Friendly Push

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Rain Delays Blood Moon Sighting In Mumbai As Partial Phase Observed In Other...

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Rain Delays Blood Moon Sighting In Mumbai As Partial Phase Observed In Other...

Maharashtra Politics: Speculation Rises Over Raj Thackeray Sharing Stage With Uddhav At Shivaji Park...

Maharashtra Politics: Speculation Rises Over Raj Thackeray Sharing Stage With Uddhav At Shivaji Park...

Western Railway Handles 8 Lakh Passengers Smoothly At Charni Road During Ganpati Visarjan

Western Railway Handles 8 Lakh Passengers Smoothly At Charni Road During Ganpati Visarjan

Ganeshotsav 2025: Immersion Of Lalbaugcha Raja Delayed Due To High Tide & Technical Hurdles

Ganeshotsav 2025: Immersion Of Lalbaugcha Raja Delayed Due To High Tide & Technical Hurdles