Maharashtra Politics: Speculation Rises Over Raj Thackeray Sharing Stage With Uddhav At Shivaji Park Dussehra Rally

Raj Thackeray With Uddhav Thackeray |

The upcoming Dussehra rally of the UBT Shiv Sena at Shivaji Park may witness a major political development, with speculation that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray could join his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on stage.

Sachin Ahir Drops Hint

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Sachin Ahir hinted on Saturday that an invitation could be extended to Raj Thackeray. “This Dussehra, you may get good news. Perhaps our party may extend an invitation to Raj Thackeray,” he said in a television interview.

Political and Emotional Need

Ahir said the coming together of Uddhav and Raj was not just a political necessity but also an “emotional need” for the state and the Marathi-speaking population. “By Dussehra, something positive may unfold,” he added.

BMC Polls and Marathi Identity at Stake

Highlighting the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Ahir said the contest is crucial for the survival of Marathi identity in Mumbai, adding that both leaders must unite to lead the community.

Sanjay Raut Sounds Cautious

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut struck a cautious note, clarifying that the Dussehra rally has always belonged to the UBT Shiv Sena, while Raj Thackeray holds his own rally on Gudi Padwa.

Future Possibility of Alliance

Raut confirmed ongoing communication between the cousins and said, “Both parties work for the cause of Marathi people, though they are separate entities. Their ideological roots are the same, and in the future, they may work together.”