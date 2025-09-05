‘Halal Lifestyle Township’ In Neral Near Mumbai Sparks Political Row, NHRC Seeks Report From Maharashtra Govt After Project's Ad Clip Goes Viral

Mumbai: A proposed real estate project in Neral, about 100 km from Mumbai, stirred a major political controversy after its promotional advertisement went viral on social media. Marketed as a 'Halal Lifestyle Township,' the project has been accused of promoting exclusivity on religious lines, drawing criticism from political parties and rights bodies alike.

The controversy began after former National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo shared a video clip of the project’s advertisement. The video shows a woman in a hijab presenting the township as a place offering 'authentic community living' with like-minded families, prayer spaces, community gatherings, and an environment where children could grow up safely in a Halal atmosphere. Kanoongo sharply criticised the concept, terming it a Nation within the Nation, and announced that the Maharashtra government had been issued a notice over the issue.

यह विज्ञापन नहीं विष व्यापन है।

मुंबई के पास करजत इलाके में केवल मुसलमान मज़हब वालों के लिए हलाल लाइफ़ स्टाइल वाली टाउनशिप बनाई जा रही है।

Viral Ad Clip Draws Political Reactions

Political reactions quickly followed. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) spokesperson Krishna Hegde objected to the township’s promotion strategy and demanded that the advertisement be withdrawn. He also called for a probe into whether such targeted marketing violated constitutional principles of equality.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated the rhetoric further, with party spokesperson Ajit Chavan alleging that the project was an attempt at 'Ghazwa-e-Hind.' He claimed that such real estate developments had no place in Mumbai or Maharashtra, arguing that they challenged the secular fabric of the Constitution. Chavan demanded strict action against the project developers, describing the campaign as divisive and unconstitutional, as reported by India Today.

NHRC Seeks Detailed Report From Maharashtra Govt

Amid the escalating debate, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has formally stepped in. Taking cognisance of the complaints that the township was being advertised on communal lines, the NHRC has sought a detailed report from the Maharashtra government. The intervention places the project under greater scrutiny, as authorities are now expected to examine whether any legal or constitutional provisions have been violated.

The episode has sparked wider discussions about the ethics of community-centric real estate marketing and its potential impact on social harmony. While developers often highlight lifestyle-specific amenities to attract buyers, critics argue that overtly religious positioning could deepen divisions. With both NCPCR and NHRC now involved, the Maharashtra government faces mounting pressure to clarify its stance and act decisively.