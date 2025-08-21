 NHRC Seeks Report On Odisha Girl’s Suicide After Alleged Police Inaction On Blackmail Complaint
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNHRC Seeks Report On Odisha Girl’s Suicide After Alleged Police Inaction On Blackmail Complaint

NHRC Seeks Report On Odisha Girl’s Suicide After Alleged Police Inaction On Blackmail Complaint

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 06:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that on 6th August, 2025, a 19-year-old girl immolated herself in Odisha's Kendrapara district amid allegations of police inaction for nearly six months on the complaint about a former male friend blackmailing her. Reportedly, he was threatening to post her obscene photos and videos on social media.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Odisha, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks, including the status of the investigation.

Read Also
Haryana News: NHRC Seeks Report On Death Of 3 Girls In Water Pit Near Brick Kiln
article-image

According to the media report, carried on 7th August, 2025, the girl was studying at a College in Kendrapara district. Her father alleged that she was being regularly blackmailed by a former male friend. A complaint in this regard was given to the police by the father of the victim about six months back, but neither an FIR was registered nor any action was taken against the alleged perpetrator. Rather, a police officer reportedly discouraged him from pursuing the matter and suggested blocking the phone number of the blackmailer.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai SHRC Raps BMC Over Lack Of Safety Gear For Sanitation Workers, Seeks Report
Mumbai SHRC Raps BMC Over Lack Of Safety Gear For Sanitation Workers, Seeks Report
Mumbai Flood Woes Persist Despite BMC Mitigation Measures; Rail Services Hit Near Sion-Kurla
Mumbai Flood Woes Persist Despite BMC Mitigation Measures; Rail Services Hit Near Sion-Kurla
NCP’s Mumbai Civic Poll Strategy Intensifies Under Nawab Malik’s Leadership
NCP’s Mumbai Civic Poll Strategy Intensifies Under Nawab Malik’s Leadership
'Maharashtra’s New Sports Policy To Reflect Athletes’ Expectations': Minister Kokate
'Maharashtra’s New Sports Policy To Reflect Athletes’ Expectations': Minister Kokate
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHRC Seeks Report On Odisha Girl’s Suicide After Alleged Police Inaction On Blackmail Complaint

NHRC Seeks Report On Odisha Girl’s Suicide After Alleged Police Inaction On Blackmail Complaint

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn