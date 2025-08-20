 Haryana News: NHRC Seeks Report On Death Of 3 Girls In Water Pit Near Brick Kiln
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana News: NHRC Seeks Report On Death Of 3 Girls In Water Pit Near Brick Kiln

Haryana News: NHRC Seeks Report On Death Of 3 Girls In Water Pit Near Brick Kiln

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Palwal, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that three girls drowned to death in a deep pit in Sewli village in the Palwal district of Haryana on 6th August, 2025. Reportedly, the girls were bathing in the pit near a brick kiln.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Palwal, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The report is expected to include action against persons responsible for the mishap and details of compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin of the victims.

Read Also
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Gang Rape Of 20-Year-Old Woman In Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi
article-image

According to the media report, carried on 7th August, 2025, the girls slipped into the water while bathing in the pit. The family members rushed them to the Palwal Government Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations