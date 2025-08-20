Haryana News: NHRC Seeks Report On Death Of 3 Girls In Water Pit Near Brick Kiln

NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that three girls drowned to death in a deep pit in Sewli village in the Palwal district of Haryana on 6th August, 2025. Reportedly, the girls were bathing in the pit near a brick kiln.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Palwal, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The report is expected to include action against persons responsible for the mishap and details of compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin of the victims.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the media report, carried on 7th August, 2025, the girls slipped into the water while bathing in the pit. The family members rushed them to the Palwal Government Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.