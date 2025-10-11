 Bihar Elections 2025: 'I Am Here To Listen To The People Of Raghopur Before Finalising Our Candidate,' Says Prashant Kishor
Speaking to ANI on his visit, Kishor said he came here to listen to the people's grievances and opinions.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Prashant Kishor Visits Raghopur | X/ @ANI

 As the battle for Bihar's mandate begins, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday visited Raghopur, one of the high-profile assembly constituencies in Bihar, to meet and interact with the people there.

"I have come here earlier as well... I came here today to listen to the opinion of people as to who should be their representative," the Jan Suraaj founder said.

He further said that the election campaign for his party will begin after the announcement of all tickets.

"The election campaign will begin after the announcement of all tickets. Today, I am going to Raghopur; it is a special area from where the CM and Dy CM are elected. I am going there to meet the colleagues of Jan Suraaj in that area and will ask them: if the people of Raghopur are to be freed from poverty and backwardness, then who should contest the election? Who will challenge Tejashwi? We will discuss this. Based on the feedback I bring from there, a decision will be taken tomorrow," Kishor stated.

Political Significance

The Raghopur assembly constituency, situated in Vaishali district of the state, is one of the key assembly constituencies with a rich history, as key leaders like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav have represented the seat.

Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat twice, while Rabri Devi secured it three times, serving as Chief Minister on both occasions. Tejashwi Yadav has held the seat twice, in 2015 and 2020, and has served as Deputy CM and Leader of Opposition.

Future Decision Making

The constituency has seen significant electoral battles between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and primary parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United).

