 'In Compliance With...': Air India Group Rolls Out New Fare Cap After Govt Order On Amid IndiGo Crisis
Air India Group has begun applying government-mandated Economy Class fare caps after MoCA issued directives due to soaring airfares amid mass IndiGo flight cancellations. Air India Express has fully implemented the caps, while Air India is completing rollout. Passengers overcharged during transition will get refunds.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Air India | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Air India Group on Monday (December 8) announced the rollout of new fares in compliance with the new directives issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on December 6. Notably, these directives were issued by the Central government due to a sharp rise in fares amid mass cancellations of IndiGo flights over the past few days. Air India issued a statement regarding rolling out the newly prescribed Economy Class fare caps.

"In compliance with the Ministry of Civil Aviation's (MoCA) directive issued on the evening of 6 December regarding the capping of Economy Class base fares, Air India Group commenced the rollout of the new prescribed fares across its reservation systems immediately," the airline said.

It further informed that Air India Express had completed the implementation of new fare caps across its systems.

"Air India Express completed the implementation across its systems, while Air India continues to progressively apply the fare caps, which will be fully effective in the next few hours," the statement read.

"As the process involves third-party system dependencies, a phased rollout is required to ensure accuracy and stability without disrupting guest bookings," it added.

As per Air India, passengers who have booked tickets in Economy Class during the transition period, at base fares above the prescribed caps, are entitled to refunds of the differential amounts.

Notably, disruptions in IndiGo flight operations continued for the straight seventh day on Monday with delays and cancellations across several major airports of the country.

Delhi airport issued an advisory cautioning passengers that IndiGo services may continue to face operational issues through the day, urging flyers to check flight status before reaching the terminal.

Due to the crisis in IndiGo, thousands of passengers have been left stranded at airports.

On Sunday, IndiGo cancelled more than 650 flights, while on Saturday, over 1,000 flights were cancelled. The country's largest airline is grappling with a crisis due to a shortage of pilots.

