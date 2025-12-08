 Goa Nightclub Fire: Here's List Of All 25 People, Including 5 Tourists, Killed In 'Birch By Romeo Lane' Inferno
Goa Nightclub Fire: Here's List Of All 25 People, Including 5 Tourists, Killed In 'Birch By Romeo Lane' Inferno

A fire at Goa’s ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub killed 25 people—20 staff and five tourists. Victims were from Delhi, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Nepal, Assam, Jharkhand and other states. The blaze was caused by indoor electric firecrackers igniting a wooden ceiling; most died of suffocation in the basement. Police arrested four staff and are searching for the promoters.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Goa Nightclub Fire | X

Panaji: A deadly fire that engulfed 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Goa's Arpora in the wee hours of Sunday claimed 25 lives. Among the deceased, 20 were reportedly staff members and five tourists. All the 25 victims have been identified.

Out of five tourists, four were from Delhi and one from Karnataka, reported Hindustan Times. Three tourists who died in the inferno were from the same family. As per the report, among the staff members who lost their lives in the blaze, five were from Uttarakhand, four from Nepal, and three each from Assam and Jharkhand. Two staff members were from Maharashtra.

Here is the complete list of 25 victims:

Mohit — Jharkhand

Binod Mahto — Jharkhand

Pradeep Mahto — Jharkhand

Sumit Negi — Uttarakhand

Jitendra Singh — Uttarakhand

Surender Singh — Uttarakhand

Satish Singh — Uttarakhand

Manish Singh — Uttarakhand

Manoj Jora — Maharashtra

Dominic — Maharashtra

Sudeep — Nepal

Sabin — Nepal

Churna Bahadur Pun — Nepal

Vivek Katwal — Nepal

Rohan Singh — Uttar Pradesh

Sunil Kumar — Uttar Pradesh

Digambar Patir — Assam

Manojit Mal — Assam

Rahul Tanti — Assam

Subhash Chetri — Darjeeling, West Bengal

Anita Joshi — Delhi

Kamla Joshi — Delhi

Saroj Joshi — Delhi

Vinod Kumar — Delhi

Ishaq — Karnataka

The fire is believed to have been triggered by indoor electric firecrackers that came into contact with the wooden ceiling, dismissing earlier speculation of a cylinder blast. Preliminary reports confirm that over 20 victims died primarily due to suffocation after becoming trapped in the unventilated basement area, with only three succumbing to burn injuries.

Goa Police have arrested four staff members — the Chief General Manager, Gate Manager, Bar Manager, and General Manager — charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Two other properties of the hospitality company in Goa have been sealed, they said.

article-image

A state police team also left for Delhi on Sunday to search for the property promoters — Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra — against whom a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, reported PTI.

The North Goa district administration has reportedly sealed a beach shack and another club, both part of the Romeo Lane chain, located at Vagator and Assagao, respectively.

