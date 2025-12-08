Goa Nightclub Fire: Indoor Electric Firecrackers Led To Massive Blaze That Killed 25, Multiple Arrests Made | Top 10 Latest Developments

Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub after a fire broke out, claiming the lives of 25 people, in Arpora. | ANI

Goa: A devastating fire ripped through the popular 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, late Saturday night, claiming the lives of at least 25 people and injuring several others. The majority of the victims, including four tourists, died from suffocation after being trapped in the basement, highlighting severe alleged fire safety and building code violations.

The tragedy has triggered a massive police probe and led to the suspension of government officials, raising serious questions about the enforcement of safety regulations in the state's vibrant nightlife sector. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has vowed stringent action, ordering a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

10 Latest Developments In he Goa Nightclub Tragedy

1. High Death Toll: The official death toll stands at 25, with most victims being club staff members (20) and five tourists, including four members of a single family from Delhi.

2. Cause of Fire Identified: The fire is believed to have been triggered by indoor electric firecrackers that came into contact with the wooden ceiling, dismissing earlier speculation of a cylinder blast.

3. Cause of Death: Preliminary reports confirm that 23 victims died primarily due to suffocation after becoming trapped in the unventilated basement area, with only three succumbing to burn injuries.

4. Arrests Made: Goa Police have arrested four staff members, the Chief General Manager, Gate Manager, Bar Manager and General Manager, charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

5. Owners Targeted: An FIR has been filed against the Delhi-based owners of the nightclub, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, and a police team has been dispatched to Delhi to execute an arrest warrant.

6. Official Suspensions: Three senior government officials, including a former Director of Panchayat and a former Goa State Pollution Control Board member secretary, were suspended for allegedly allowing the club to operate despite violations.

7. Unauthorised Construction: Initial findings suggest the nightclub was operating without necessary fire safety clearances and building permissions, with a demolition notice having been previously stayed by a higher authority.

8. Other Premises Sealed: The State Government has sealed another establishment belonging to the same owners, 'Romeo Lane' at Vagator, following a safety inspection that also revealed inadequate fire-safety measures.

9. Ex-Gratia Compensation: Chief Minister Sawant announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased from the State Disaster Management Authority Funds.

10. Magisterial Inquiry: A magisterial inquiry has been ordered by the Chief Minister, with a committee directed to submit a report within one week to identify the cause of the fire and fix responsibility.