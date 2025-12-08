'Verify Identity Before Hiring': CM Yogi Adityanath Cautions Citizens As UP Steps Up Action Against Rohingya, Bangladeshi Immigrants | X/@myogiadityanath

Patna: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged citizens to "verify the identity of individuals" before employing them for domestic or business work, as the state intensifies its crackdown on Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing illegally across Uttar Pradesh. The appeal comes amid heightened enforcement measures, supposedly aimed at strengthening security and law and order in the state.

Taking to X on Monday, December 8, CM Adityanath said protecting the state was a shared responsibility and called for greater public vigilance.

Have a look at his post here:

Security and law and order a ‘top priority’

Adityanath said the security of Uttar Pradesh, along with social harmony and robust law and order, remained the government’s foremost priority. He said "strict and decisive action" had already been initiated against Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators living illegally in the state.

Appealing directly to residents, he urged them to remain alert and to ensure proper identity verification before hiring anyone. “The security of the state is the collective responsibility of all of us because security is the foundation of prosperity,” Adityanath said in his X post.

Officials said the appeal was part of a broader effort to involve citizens in "maintaining public safety and preventing illegal residency and employment".

Police launch verification drive in Varanasi

Meanwhile, a week-long special verification drive targeting Bangladeshis, Rohingyas and other illegal immigrants has been launched by the Varanasi Police Commissionerate. The campaign began on Saturday and is being carried out across the district with teams deployed to check individuals living in makeshift settlements or working as hawkers without valid documents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal, said police teams were checking hutment clusters and roadside vendors during the seven-day campaign. “After verification, individuals found residing illegally will face strict and effective legal action as per rules,” he said, as quoted by India Today.

All station house officers in Varanasi have formed special teams to conduct checks in their respective areas. On Saturday, Additional DCP for the Gomti Zone, Vaibhav Bangar, led a verification operation in Koirajpur, where teams examined the identities, backgrounds and documents of hutment dwellers and hawkers. Officials said photographs and personal details of those checked were recorded in official forms.

The verification drive is continuing systematically across all police station areas under the commissionerate.