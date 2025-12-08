Goa Fire Tragedy: Brave Ghaziabad Man Rescues Wife From Nightclub Engulfed In Flames, Re-Enters To Save 3 Sisters-In-Law; All 4 Die | X

Arpora: A family holiday in Goa ended in tragedy after a fire at a nightclub in Arpora claimed the lives of four members of a family from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, late on Saturday night, December 6. The victims include a man who escaped the blaze after heroically saving his wife but lost his life after re-entering the club in an attempt to rescue her three sisters.

The incident took place at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. Of the five family members who entered the venue, only one survived. The tragic incident claimed the lives of 25 people, most of whom were the staff.

Rescue attempt turned fatal

Police said the family had arrived in Goa on December 4 and were staying at a hotel in Baga. On Saturday night, they visited the nightclub and had been inside for barely 15 minutes when the fire broke out.

As the flames spread, Vinod Kumar managed to push his wife, Bhavana Joshi, out through the main entrance, saving her life, according to police officials. Kumar then returned into the club to rescue Bhavana’s three sisters Anita, Saroj and Kamala, who were still inside.

A senior police officer said Kumar was trapped by the flames while attempting to reach the women, and all four died in the fire. Bhavana, who survived, had been waiting outside the club and repeatedly tried to contact her husband on the phone while seeking help from the hotel reception.

Family withholds news from children

Relatives said members of the Joshi family rushed from Delhi to Goa after receiving information about the incident. Bhavana and her husband lived in Uttar Pradesh, while her three sisters were residents of Delhi. The deceased women have children who were not present during the trip.

“Their children are waiting at home. All their relatives are waiting too. We haven’t told them that all four have died. We have only told them about two sisters and have said that the other two are missing. We want to take their bodies back,” a family member said.

Another relative described the condition of one of the bodies recovered from the club, saying, “Just look at this picture of my sister-in-law. She is completely charred. She has no skin left; one can even see her intestines.”

Officials said Bhavana was assisted by hotel staff after the incident and remained at the site until the bodies were recovered. The family is coordinating with authorities to complete formalities and take the remains back home.