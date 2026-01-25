'Uttar Pradesh Setting New Benchmarks Of Development’, BJP President Nitin Naveen Says Party Will Return To Power In 2027

Mathura: Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Naveen on Sunday sounded the poll bugle for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that the BJP would once again form the government in the state. Addressing party workers in Mathura, he said Uttar Pradesh was moving ahead by setting new benchmarks of development and the party would seek the people’s blessings to continue the same path.

Nitin Naveen arrived in Mathura on his first visit to the city after becoming the BJP’s national president. He is scheduled to offer prayers at the Banke Bihari temple after participating in the Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme at Akshaya Patra in Vrindavan. He received a warm welcome at Bajna Cut, where a large number of party workers gathered, creating an atmosphere of celebration.

Addressing workers at Bajna Cut, the BJP chief said the way Uttar Pradesh was progressing on the development path had strengthened the party’s resolve to return to power in 2027. He expressed confidence that with public support, the BJP would again form a government focused on development and public trust.

Calling upon workers to gear up for the coming elections, Nitin Naveen said, “Tighten your belts, 2027 is approaching.” He alleged that there were forces in the country that believed in dividing society and became active only during elections. He said such forces also needed to be politically defeated.

He further alleged that those who had damaged the Constitution and ignored Uttar Pradesh’s development had earlier promoted disorderly elements. Recalling past conditions, he said there was a time when governments in Uttar Pradesh functioned under the shadow of the gun, but today the state government was being run with the mandate of the people’s votes.

Nitin Naveen claimed that the rapid development of Uttar Pradesh was not acceptable to some people. He took an indirect swipe at opposition leaders, saying those who treated politics as a pastime, appeared only during elections and then left the country would soon be taught a lesson.

Party workers welcomed him with drums and music, and flowers were showered as he arrived. He waved a ceremonial mace from the stage and greeted supporters with folded hands. Later, at Akshaya Patra on Chhatikara Road in Vrindavan, he listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme along with BJP workers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also welcomed Nitin Naveen and appealed to party workers to walk shoulder to shoulder with him to ensure the BJP’s victory. Senior leaders, including Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, were present during the programme.

After the public interaction, Nitin Naveen was scheduled to visit the Banke Bihari temple to offer prayers. Party leaders said his visit had infused fresh enthusiasm among workers ahead of the 2027 elections.