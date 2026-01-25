 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams ECI For ‘Farce’ National Voters’ Day Amid SIR Row
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Election Commission of India for celebrating National Voters’ Day amid chaos during the SIR hearing. Taking to X, she alleged the poll body was acting under BJP influence and accused it of harassing people using “logical discrepancies” to deny voting rights, calling the celebration a “tragic farce”.

Aritra Singha Updated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: Amid chaos during the SIR hearing in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday slammed Election Commission of India (ECI) for celebrating National Voters’ Day.

Taking to X, Mamata claimed that the poll body is busy snatching away people’s voting rights.

“Election Commission of India is celebrating National Voters' Day today, and what a tragic farce that is! The Commission -- working as His Master's Voice. Instead of complying with the Hon'ble Supreme Court's verdict and working as per rules and norms to provide and protect the democratic voting rights of people, ECI is finding newer and newer pretexts in the name of logical discrepancy to harass the people and try to deny them and take away from them their electoral rights! On behalf of BJP, their Master, they are busy in bulldozing the Opposition and destroying the foundation of Indian democracy, and yet they have the guts to celebrate Voters' Day!!,” (sic) said Mamata.

Stating that over 130 people have died due to SIR, the West Bengal Chief Minister further mentioned, “Elections are festivals of democracy. But your partisan conduct and unilateral illegalities, dispatch of micro- observers to compound the harassment, your push to people to jaws of death have been destroying our democracy. Today, you have no right to celebrate the Voters' Day!”

West Bengal: Veg-Only Menu On Howrah-Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper Sparks TMC-BJP Political Row
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Shashi Panja and youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya got summoned for hearing.

Talking to the media, Panja, the minister for women and child development said that the notice is her ‘reward’.

