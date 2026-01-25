West Bengal: Veg-Only Menu On Howrah-Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper Sparks TMC-BJP Political Row

TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya (L) & West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R) | X @PTI_News & File Pic

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has time and again claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to make people forget history and also imposing things on the common people that they (BJP) like without consulting anyone.

Minister remarks

Now, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with few noteworthy people got a chance to slam the central government after vegetarian food was served in the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express that goes to Guwahati from Howrah station.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that BJP’s ‘autocracy’ rule will be rejected by the people of Bengal.

“Bengalis love non-vegetarian food, especially fish. BJP thinks whatever they want they will dump on people. BJP basically does outwardly show that they think of Bengal but actually they don’t care about Bengal and Bengalis. We export non-vegetarian products. If non-veg food is banned what will happen to those who produce it? What did BJP do for the farmers as they harped on veg foods?” questioned Chandrima.

Notably, the first Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper train was flagged off on January 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In recent visits to the state both the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had mentioned that they care for Bengal and if voted to power then the saffron camp will form ‘Shonar Bangla’.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the 2021 Assembly election campaign had warned people that if BJP is voted to power, then they will ban non-vegetarian foods in Bengal which the saffron camp had strongly opposed then.

TMC youth wing leader Debangshu Bhattacharya told FPJ that BJP has ‘forgotten’ that animal sacrifice is still relevant in Kamakhya temple.

BJP response

“BJP leaders are against non-vegetarian food that we all know. Now the central government has also proven that they are against the same. They have forgotten that people of both Bengal and Assam are non-vegetarians. Even animal sacrifice is done before offering food to Goddess Kamakhya,” added Bhattacharya.

Incidentally, according to the menu released by the IRCTC, non-veg options including fish and meat are not available for travellers even though Bengalis staple food is fish curry and rice. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier stated that the Vande Bharat sleeper train’s menu was designed with special dishes from West Bengal and Assam in keeping to the food habits of the two states.

Several common people also mentioned that they are ‘unsatisfied’ as non-veg meals are not available in the sleeper express.

Train details

However, fashion designer-turned-politician and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said FPJ, “Opposing everything for the sake of opposition does not help anyone. This is a logical and reasonable demand. When a train originates from Bengal, it is unrealistic to assume that Bengali passengers will not want fish as part of their meal. Food is deeply connected to our culture and daily life. In that sense, the demand is completely justified. At the same time, we must also acknowledge another side of Bengali tradition. We are a community that deeply respects rituals and religious observances, and during pujas and other sacred occasions many of us consciously choose vegetarian food. So, it is quite possible that the current menu has been designed keeping that sentiment in mind. The need of the hour is respecting cultural food habits while also being sensitive to religious practices.”

Vande Bharat Sleeper Express runs six days a week.