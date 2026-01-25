Punjab Police Bust Illegal Arms-Smuggling Module, Arrest Three In Amritsar; Foreign Pistols Seized

Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have busted an illegal arms-smuggling module with the arrest of three accused and recovered three foreign-made pistols from their possession. | X @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have busted an illegal arms-smuggling module with the arrest of three accused and recovered three foreign-made pistols from their possession.

Accused identified

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Mani, Sehajpal Singh and Diljanpreet Singh, trio residents of Amritsar and the pistols recovered from them include two 9MM pistols and one .30 bore pistol along with 15 live cartridges.

Apart from this, police teams have also impounded their Splendor motorcycle which was being used to transport the illegal weapons, he said and added that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of foreign-based gangsters and allegedly planning to carry out a serious criminal activity.

Previous cases

As per the information, arrested accused Mani was also wanted by the Punjab police in the Arms Act case registered in Amritsar in October 2025 after recovery of illegal weapons.