Punjab Police Conduct Flag March Across State On Eve Of Republic-Day

Punjab Police, marking 120 days since Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign to eliminate the drug menace. | X @PunjabPoliceInd

Chandigarh: Punjab police teams on Sunday carried out flag marches at the sensitive areas across the state on the eve of Republic Day.

While Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav directed all the senior officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions and to remain in the field till the culmination of the Republic Day event, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said that police teams conducted flag marches in the sensitive and vulnerable areas of their respective districts.

He said that the security has already been beefed up across the state and 20,000 police personnel have been deployed to keep vigil around the anti-social elements and ensure peaceful celebrations of the Republic Day.

The Special DGP said that the senior officers were also directed to conduct a special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) under the supervision of SP-rank officers at all the crowded places including railway stations, bus stands, markets, shopping malls, public parks, etc across the state.

Meanwhile, police teams have continued its drive against drugs “Yudh Nashian Virudh” for 330th day with 50 drug smugglers arrested on Sunday and recovered 150 grams heroin and 376 intoxicant tablets/capsules from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested reached 46,443 in 330 days.