 Army Deserter's Arrest Case: Key Financial Conduit Linked To Cross-Border Narco-Terror Network Nabbed In Punjab
Punjab Police arrested Satnam Singh, 22, from Sangrur for allegedly facilitating terror financing for a Pakistan-based narco-terror network. Police said Singh allowed the use of his bank and UPI accounts to route proceeds from heroin trafficking. The arrest followed investigations linked to a deserter Army man and a wider drug, arms, and grenade attack network.

Rajesh Moudgil
article-image
Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have nabbed a key financial conduit linked to cross-border narco-terror network from Punjab’s Sangrur district.

Stating that the accused has been identified as Satnam Singh, 22, a resident of Sangrur, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the accused had worked as a taxi driver in a private company and in June last year, had travelled to Azerbaijan on a tourist visa, where he came in contact with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler.

The development came following the investigation of backward and forward linkages in the arrest of a key narco-terror operative Rajbir Singh alias Fauji from Raxaul town located near the Indo-Nepal border, while he was attempting to flee to Nepal.

Rajbir, who deserted Indian Army in February 2025, was found to be the supplier of heroin to one Chirag, a courier earlier arrested with 107 grams of heroin and one 9 mm pistol along with live cartridges.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused Satnam has facilitated terror financing by deliberately using his bank account and UPI credentials for routing proceeds of heroin trafficking, acting at the behest of a Pakistan-based drug smuggler.

The DGP said that the network has been linked to significant heroin recoveries, illegal arms trafficking, and the grenade attack that occurred in Sirsa in Haryana in November 2025.

Police held that the interrogation of Rajbir revealed that after returning to India, in September 2025, the Pak-based smuggler re-established contact with Satnam and gradually cultivated him to work for the drug network and offered him commission for facilitating financial transactions.

During interrogation, it was revealed that drug money was deposited into Satnam Singh’s account after heroin sales, and these proceeds were subsequently routed further to other associates of the network. It further surfaced that Rajbir, through the account of Tarn Taran based Gurjant Singh, transferred funds into Satnam Singh’s account; Gurjant has already been arrested by the Haryana police.

