 BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav Resigns Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls, Cites Humiliation And Sidelining
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav Resigns Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls, Cites Humiliation And Sidelining

BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav Resigns Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls, Cites Humiliation And Sidelining

Yadav, a prominent leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), said he was leaving the BJP due to continuous "humiliation" and the party's "arrogant" attitude towards backward community leaders.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav | X @ANI

Patna: Just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Mishrilal Yadav, the BJP's MLA from Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga district, has resigned from the party.

Yadav, a prominent leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), said he was leaving the BJP due to continuous "humiliation" and the party's "arrogant" attitude towards backward community leaders.

"We felt humiliated while in the BJP. We were tortured within the party, and our self-respect was not protected," Yadav said.

"I won the 2020 election from a seat where no NDA MLA had won in the past 30 years, yet the party still refused to respect me," he said.

FPJ Shorts
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
Read Also
ED Had Summoned Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Son Vivek Kiran In Life Mission Money-Laundering Case
article-image

Yadav alleged that the BJP no longer functions as a cadre-based organisation.

"Today, only sycophants are heard in the BJP. Honest and hardworking leaders are side-lined. The party has deviated from its original path and has become intoxicated with power," he said.

While Yadav did not immediately clarify his next political move, he hinted at joining a "secular party".

"I am a secular-minded person, so I may join a secular party. But for now, I can say I will contest the Alinagar seat and win again," he said.

Read Also
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Restored; Here's What He Said In His First...
article-image

He also indicated that his son, who has served as a district head for the past decade, may contest the upcoming elections, though he did not specify under which party's banner.

Mishrilal Yadav's political journey has been eventful. He won the 2020 Assembly election from Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), which at that time was part of the NDA alliance.

Following the VIP's split in 2022, three of its four MLAs, including Yadav, joined the BJP.

Although he initially remained loyal to the party, recent months saw growing friction.

Read Also
Election Commission Mandates Strict Norms For Selection Of BLOs And EROs In West Bengal
article-image

Yadav was reportedly seen with RJD leaders in recent weeks, fuelling speculation about his defection, a speculation he had earlier dismissed.

However, after being denied a ticket, his discontent became public, culminating in his resignation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths

Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety

Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety

BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav Resigns Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls, Cites Humiliation And Sidelining

BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav Resigns Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls, Cites Humiliation And Sidelining

ED Had Summoned Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Son Vivek Kiran In Life Mission Money-Laundering Case

ED Had Summoned Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Son Vivek Kiran In Life Mission Money-Laundering Case

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Restored; Here's What He Said In His First...

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Restored; Here's What He Said In His First...