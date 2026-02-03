Rajasthan Sees Massive Stir Against Solar Projects Over Khejri Tree Destruction | ANI

Jaipur: Thousands of protesters, including environmentalists, religious gurus, social activists and political leaders from across Rajasthan, gathered in Bikaner for the “Khejri Bachao Andolan” , the movement to protest the alleged mass illegal felling of Khejri trees for solar energy projects in Western Rajasthan. To support the Mahapadav (sit-in protest) that started on Monday, 363 saints and large number of people have started a hunger strike at the protest site.

Protesters are demanding increase in penalties for cutting Khejri trees—from the current nominal fine to Rs 1 lakh per tree and a Tree Protection Act to save the Khejari and other trees.

It is alleged that solar power companies are destroying the environmental balance by cutting thousands of Khejri trees to clear land for new projects in Bikaner and nearby districts with claims that many trees are felled at night and buried underground to avoid official scrutiny.

Swami Sachchidanand, one of the saints on hunger strike, said that along with the saints, other people are also sitting on a hunger strike unto death with two demands: First, the Chief Secretary should issue a circular stating that the Tree Protection Act is under consideration in Rajasthan. Therefore, until this Act is implemented, Khejri and other trees will not be cut down for any project.

Second, the government must tell the date when this bill will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly. The hunger strike will end once the date is announced, but the protest will continue.

The Khejri tree designated as the state tree of Rajasthan is considered the “king of the desert” and a lifeline in state's arid climate, with strong cultural, ecological, and spiritual importance, making its destruction a major emotional issue for the community.

The protest is led by the Bishnoi community which is known for its love and devotion for the environment, however it is getting support from all communities and political leaders. People from other other states are joining the Mahapadav as well where the organisers are well-prepared, with provisions to feed nearly one lakh people, coordinated by hundreds of volunteers managing logistics while the administration has deployed extra security forces at the protest site.

Meanwhile former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has supported the movement with shareing a picture on social media of herself worshipping a Khejri tree. She wrote, “I also worship the Khejri tree. Rising above politics, we should all come forward to protect it. We must save it. I stand with everyone in the campaign to save the Khejri tree and the Oran (grazing land).”

Congress leader and former minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said that now as saints have started hunger strike, the government should atleast issue an order until the law is enacted so that the movement can end.