Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Green Chilies Used To Smuggle Drugs To Hyderabad | VIDEO

Jaipur: The green chilies from Mathania and Soyla in Jodhpur, famous for their aroma and spiciness, have now become a new means of drug trafficking. Smugglers have allegedly used these green chilies for concealing drugs.

Suspicious Bus Parcel

This was revealed recently in a private bus traveling from Jodhpur to Hyderabad. A parcel of local chilies had been booked on the bus. The sender claimed that since local chilies were not available in Hyderabad, he was sending them from Jodhpur for his relatives. The bus departed with the parcel, but midway, the bus driver noticed something suspicious about the parcel.

जोधपुर में नशा तस्करों का एक ऐसा कारनामा सामने आया है जिसे देखकर पुलिस की आंखें भी फटी की फटी रह गईं। अक्सर क्राइम की दुनिया में नए-नए पैंतरे देखने को मिलते हैं, लेकिन इस बार तस्करों ने पूरी तरह 'देशी जुगाड़' भिड़ाया।



तस्करी का यह नया खेल हरी मिर्च के जरिए खेला जा रहा था। शातिर… pic.twitter.com/UsY5kAzHVi — Ashok Shera (@ashokshera94) February 2, 2026

Drugs Found Inside Chilies

As per reports, the driver opened the parcel and found that chilies at the bottom of the box had long cuts. When the chilies were opened, small pieces of tablets and powder wrapped in silver foil were found stuffed inside the chilies. Each chili contained three to four packets. It is suspected that it was smack or MD drugs. The driver made a video of this also; however, the parcel couldn't be seized as an unknown person took the parcel by threatening the driver and left. The bus driver informed the Hyderabad police about the incident.

NCB Orders Strict Vigil

Director of Narcotics Control Bureau of Jodhpur Ghanshyam Soni said, "We have received the information about such an incident and have initiated the probe. At the same time, we have instructed our teams to keep strict vigil on parcels being sent to other places, as chemicals and suspicious materials for drug labs are brought in through buses. We have recently seized chemicals from a bus in Jalore."

Soni appealed to the people to inform the NCB helpline as and when something suspicious is found.