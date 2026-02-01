Rajasthan News: 3 Workers Die After Oxygen Cylinders Explode At Jaipur Industrial Unit

3 Workers Die After Oxygen Cylinders Explode At Jaipur Industrial Unit | Representational Image

Jaipur: Three people were killed in an oxygen cylinder explosion that occurred at a factory in Jaipur on Saturday late in the evening. The blast was so powerful that it was heard up to 2 kilometers away. It blew off the tin shed roof of the factory, collapsed a wall, and damaged more than a dozen nearby houses, shops, and factories.

The explosion took place at the Wilson Cryo Gases oxygen plant in the Vishwakarma Industrial (VKI) Area of Jaipur while oxygen cylinders were being filled, with reports indicating that 3 to 4 cylinders exploded in quick succession.

Jaipur (West) DCP Hanuman Prasad Meena said, "The accident occurred at the Wilson Cryo Gases factory on Road Number 17 in Karni Vihar Colony, Vishwakarma Industrial Area of Jaipur. The sound of the explosion was heard from a considerable distance. The blast was so powerful that the tin roof of the plant was blown off, and a wall collapsed.”

More than 100 oxygen cylinders were stored at the plant at the time of the incident. The explosion resulted in three deaths.

The police said that the body of factory worker Munna Rai (30) from Jharkhand was blown to pieces and he died on the spot, while Manager Vinod Gupta (45) from Jaipur lost a leg and a hand. He and worker Shibu (40) from Jharkhand succumbed to their injuries at the hospital on Saturday night.

Upon receiving information, police officials, civil defense, and fire brigade teams reached the spot for rescue and relief operations. Civil Defence Deputy Controller Amit Sharma said that as a precautionary measure, the fire brigade team and vehicles were deployed at the site throughout the night.