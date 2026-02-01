 Rajasthan News: 3 Workers Die After Oxygen Cylinders Explode At Jaipur Industrial Unit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan News: 3 Workers Die After Oxygen Cylinders Explode At Jaipur Industrial Unit

Rajasthan News: 3 Workers Die After Oxygen Cylinders Explode At Jaipur Industrial Unit

Three people were killed after 3–4 oxygen cylinders exploded at Wilson Cryo Gases factory in Jaipur’s Vishwakarma Industrial Area on Saturday night. The powerful blast blew off the tin shed roof, collapsed a wall, and damaged nearby houses and shops. One worker died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
3 Workers Die After Oxygen Cylinders Explode At Jaipur Industrial Unit | Representational Image

Jaipur: Three people were killed in an oxygen cylinder explosion that occurred at a factory in Jaipur on Saturday late in the evening. The blast was so powerful that it was heard up to 2 kilometers away. It blew off the tin shed roof of the factory, collapsed a wall, and damaged more than a dozen nearby houses, shops, and factories.

The explosion took place at the Wilson Cryo Gases oxygen plant in the Vishwakarma Industrial (VKI) Area of Jaipur while oxygen cylinders were being filled, with reports indicating that 3 to 4 cylinders exploded in quick succession.

Jaipur (West) DCP Hanuman Prasad Meena said, "The accident occurred at the Wilson Cryo Gases factory on Road Number 17 in Karni Vihar Colony, Vishwakarma Industrial Area of Jaipur. The sound of the explosion was heard from a considerable distance. The blast was so powerful that the tin roof of the plant was blown off, and a wall collapsed.”

More than 100 oxygen cylinders were stored at the plant at the time of the incident. The explosion resulted in three deaths.

FPJ Shorts
'Step-Motherly Attitude': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises Centre Over Union Budget 2026–27 Allocations
'Step-Motherly Attitude': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises Centre Over Union Budget 2026–27 Allocations
'FM Forgotten 4 Castes She Identified In 2024': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2026 For 'Ignoring' Maharashtra
'FM Forgotten 4 Castes She Identified In 2024': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2026 For 'Ignoring' Maharashtra
Kala Ghoda Festival 2026 Features Mumbai’s Iconic Kaali-Peeli Taxi: Why It Matters?
Kala Ghoda Festival 2026 Features Mumbai’s Iconic Kaali-Peeli Taxi: Why It Matters?
'Rishte Me Toh Hum Tumhare Padosi Lagte Hai': Amitabh Bachchan's Neighbour Thanks Him For Acknowledging Presence; Requests Meet
'Rishte Me Toh Hum Tumhare Padosi Lagte Hai': Amitabh Bachchan's Neighbour Thanks Him For Acknowledging Presence; Requests Meet
Read Also
FM Sitharaman Announces ₹40,000 Crore Push For Electronics, Tool Rooms, Container Scheme &...
article-image

Also Watch:

The police said that the body of factory worker Munna Rai (30) from Jharkhand was blown to pieces and he died on the spot, while Manager Vinod Gupta (45) from Jaipur lost a leg and a hand. He and worker Shibu (40) from Jharkhand succumbed to their injuries at the hospital on Saturday night.

Upon receiving information, police officials, civil defense, and fire brigade teams reached the spot for rescue and relief operations. Civil Defence Deputy Controller Amit Sharma said that as a precautionary measure, the fire brigade team and vehicles were deployed at the site throughout the night.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan News: 3 Workers Die After Oxygen Cylinders Explode At Jaipur Industrial Unit
Rajasthan News: 3 Workers Die After Oxygen Cylinders Explode At Jaipur Industrial Unit
'Step-Motherly Attitude': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises Centre Over Union Budget 2026–27...
'Step-Motherly Attitude': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises Centre Over Union Budget 2026–27...
Union Budget Will Increase Income Of Farmers, Strengthen Villages: PM Modi In Punjab | VIDEO
Union Budget Will Increase Income Of Farmers, Strengthen Villages: PM Modi In Punjab | VIDEO
'Criticism Welcome, But Bring Facts': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi,...
'Criticism Welcome, But Bring Facts': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi,...
Budget 2026: How Biopharma Shakti and Duty Exemptions Target India’s Cancer Burden
Budget 2026: How Biopharma Shakti and Duty Exemptions Target India’s Cancer Burden