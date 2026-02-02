 Truth Has Won, Says Shiromani Akali Dal After Bail Granted To Bikram Singh Majithia
Senior SAD leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Arshdeep Singh Kler said the AAP government had done its utmost to incarcerate Majithia in jail and had concocted a false DA case which it could not defend in the apex court.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia | X @bsmajithia

Chandigarh: Welcoming the bail granted to senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Supreme Court in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case on Monday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the truth had won and the political vendetta unleashed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and chief minister Bhagwant Mann against the senior Akali leader has been exposed.

Senior SAD leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Arshdeep Singh Kler said the AAP government had done its utmost to incarcerate Majithia in jail and had concocted a false DA case which it could not defend in the apex court.

The leaders said it was now clear that after the AAP government failed to present a ‘challan’ in the false narcotics case registered against the Akali leader and when its special leave petition against the bail granted to Majithia in the case was dismissed by the top court, it decided to embroil the Akali leader in a false DA case. This case will eventually also meet the same end as the false narcotics case registered against Majithia, they added.

Cheema said the AAP government had proceeded against Majithia in a desperate bid to silence him as he had consistently condemned the wrong policies of the government besides speaking up for the rights of the people.

Meanwhile, Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon also met Majithia in Nabha jail, making their second meeting in the facility.

THE CASE

It may be recalled that Majithia was arrested by Punjab vigilance bureau on June 25, last year, in a case allegedly involving laundering of Rs 540 crore of ``drug money’’. Majithia, a three-time MLA from Majitha constituency (in district Amritsar), is also brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal.

This case stemmed from a special investigation team’s (SIT’s) report on June 7, 2025, probing a case registered against him under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in 2021.

The VB claimed that its probe revealed that over Rs 540 crore of drug money had been laundered through various ways facilitated by Majithia.

Truth Has Won, Says Shiromani Akali Dal After Bail Granted To Bikram Singh Majithia
