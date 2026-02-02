 Uttar Pradesh News: Class 7 Boy Duped With Free Momo, Family Loses Jewellery Worth ₹85 Lakh In Deoria
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Class 7 Boy Duped With Free Momo, Family Loses Jewellery Worth ₹85 Lakh In Deoria

Uttar Pradesh News: Class 7 Boy Duped With Free Momo, Family Loses Jewellery Worth ₹85 Lakh In Deoria

A Class 7 boy in Deoria was allegedly lured by momo vendors with free food and manipulated into stealing jewellery from his home. The family discovered the theft after valuables worth Rs 85 lakh went missing. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Class 7 Boy Duped With Free Momo, Family Loses Jewellery Worth ₹85 Lakh In UP |

A Class 7 student’s fondness for momo allegedly led to a shocking case of deception in Deoria district, where his family lost jewellery valued at nearly Rs 85 lakh after the boy was reportedly manipulated by local street vendors.

Vendors’ Alleged Manipulation
According to the police complaint, three men who run a momo stall allegedly lured the minor by offering him free food and gradually persuaded him to bring jewellery from his home in return. The incident came to light after the family discovered that all valuables kept in the house were missing.

Father’s Allegations
The complainant, Vimlesh Mishra, a temple priest from Varanasi, told the police that his son was extremely fond of momo. He alleged that the vendors took advantage of this habit and told the boy that he would be given momo free of cost if he brought jewellery from his house.

Jewellery Slowly Removed
Over a period of time, the boy allegedly removed jewellery from the family cupboard and handed it over to the three men. The matter surfaced when Mishra’s sister visited the house and asked for her jewellery. When the cupboard was opened, the family found it empty and questioned the child, who then revealed what had happened.

FPJ Shorts
Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Central Residential Building, Operations Launched; No Casualties Reported
Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Central Residential Building, Operations Launched; No Casualties Reported
'What Happened To 56-Inch Chest?': Rahul Gandhi's Attack On PM Modi After Uproar In Lok Sabha Over LoP Quoting Ex-Army Chief's Unpublished Memoirs - VIDEO
'What Happened To 56-Inch Chest?': Rahul Gandhi's Attack On PM Modi After Uproar In Lok Sabha Over LoP Quoting Ex-Army Chief's Unpublished Memoirs - VIDEO
₹400-Crore Money Heist: Prime Accused Kishor Sawla Surrendered before SIT In Chorla Ghat Case
₹400-Crore Money Heist: Prime Accused Kishor Sawla Surrendered before SIT In Chorla Ghat Case
The Voice Nigeria Contestant Ifunanya Nwangene Dies At 26 After Being Bitten By Snake
The Voice Nigeria Contestant Ifunanya Nwangene Dies At 26 After Being Bitten By Snake
Read Also
Govinda Meets Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath After Being Spotted In UP-Registered...
article-image

Also Watch:

Complaint And Probe
Mishra subsequently lodged a written complaint at the local police station, naming all three accused. He stated that the total value of the missing jewellery is around Rs 85 lakh.

Police Investigation Underway
Police officials said an investigation has been initiated and efforts are on to trace the accused and recover the jewellery. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Class 7 Boy Duped With Free Momo, Family Loses Jewellery Worth ₹85 Lakh In...
Uttar Pradesh News: Class 7 Boy Duped With Free Momo, Family Loses Jewellery Worth ₹85 Lakh In...
'What Happened To 56-Inch Chest?': Rahul Gandhi's Attack On PM Modi After Uproar In Lok Sabha Over...
'What Happened To 56-Inch Chest?': Rahul Gandhi's Attack On PM Modi After Uproar In Lok Sabha Over...
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Green Chilies Used To Smuggle Drugs To Hyderabad | VIDEO
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Green Chilies Used To Smuggle Drugs To Hyderabad | VIDEO
Kerala: Wild Buffalo Charges Into Bike Showroom, Crashes Onto Glass, Bikes In Kannur, Dramatic CCTV...
Kerala: Wild Buffalo Charges Into Bike Showroom, Crashes Onto Glass, Bikes In Kannur, Dramatic CCTV...
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By...
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By...