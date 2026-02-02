Uttar Pradesh News: Class 7 Boy Duped With Free Momo, Family Loses Jewellery Worth ₹85 Lakh In Deoria

Class 7 Boy Duped With Free Momo, Family Loses Jewellery Worth ₹85 Lakh In UP |

A Class 7 student’s fondness for momo allegedly led to a shocking case of deception in Deoria district, where his family lost jewellery valued at nearly Rs 85 lakh after the boy was reportedly manipulated by local street vendors.

Vendors’ Alleged Manipulation

According to the police complaint, three men who run a momo stall allegedly lured the minor by offering him free food and gradually persuaded him to bring jewellery from his home in return. The incident came to light after the family discovered that all valuables kept in the house were missing.

Father’s Allegations

The complainant, Vimlesh Mishra, a temple priest from Varanasi, told the police that his son was extremely fond of momo. He alleged that the vendors took advantage of this habit and told the boy that he would be given momo free of cost if he brought jewellery from his house.

Jewellery Slowly Removed

Over a period of time, the boy allegedly removed jewellery from the family cupboard and handed it over to the three men. The matter surfaced when Mishra’s sister visited the house and asked for her jewellery. When the cupboard was opened, the family found it empty and questioned the child, who then revealed what had happened.

Complaint And Probe

Mishra subsequently lodged a written complaint at the local police station, naming all three accused. He stated that the total value of the missing jewellery is around Rs 85 lakh.

Police Investigation Underway

Police officials said an investigation has been initiated and efforts are on to trace the accused and recover the jewellery. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.