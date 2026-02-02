 Government Formation Buzz In Manipur As MLAs Rush To Delhi Ahead of President’s Rule Expiry
Political activity has intensified in Manipur as NDA legislators and allied leaders rushed to Delhi ahead of the February 12 expiry of President’s Rule. The BJP is exploring the formation of a new elected government, with talks focusing on leadership selection and alliance consensus amid gradually improving security conditions in the violence-hit state.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Former: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh | Photo: PTI

Political activity has picked up in Manipur as speculation mounts over the formation of a new elected government with President’s Rule in the violence-hit state set to expire on February 12. Majority legislators from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), along with allied party leaders and the state BJP president, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for high-level discussions with the party leadership.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, following the resignation of then Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9, 2025, amid the threat of a no-confidence motion. The state assembly was placed under suspended animation, and central rule was later extended for six months, a term now nearing its end.

Sources said the BJP is exploring the possibility of restoring a popular government before the deadline. A key meeting of NDA legislators is scheduled in Delhi, where discussions are expected to focus on government formation and the selection of the legislature party leader, effectively the next Chief Minister.

Speaking before leaving Imphal, BJP MLA N Biren Singh said all NDA legislators had been asked to attend the meeting. “There have been significant developments in recent discussions, and this meeting could move towards forming a new government,” he said.

Allies have struck a cautious but hopeful note. NPP MLA Janghemlung Panmei said efforts would be made to ensure a positive outcome for Manipur, while BJP state president A Sharda Devi expressed confidence that the talks would lead to progress.

Sources said Kuki-Zo legislators may also be consulted. Reports suggest Kuki representatives have agreed in principle to government formation, provided their demands are addressed promptly.

The 60-member Assembly has a majority mark of 31. The BJP holds 32 seats, and with its allies, the NDA enjoys a comfortable majority, strengthening prospects of a government revival if consensus is reached.

