Caught On Camera: Thar Rams Into Parked Car On Road In Greater Noida, Flees Scene

Greater Nodia: Controversies and accidents related to the Mahindra Thar SUV are quite common. Another such incident has come to light from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. A Thar rammed into a car parked on the side of the road in broad daylight and left the site as if nothing had happened.

The entire act was caught on a CCTV camera. The incident took place on Monday at around 1:41 pm. The footage shows the Thar crashing into the parked vehicle and damaging the front part of the car. The crash also caused a bike parked behind the car to fall, resulting in damage. The SUV can then be seen leaving the spot.

The clip has gone viral. However, there are no reports of any police complaint in the matter.

Seperate Incident

In a separate incident last month, a 27-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. The incident was captured on CCTV near the busy Jayanti Market area.

Haryana DGP On Thar & Bullet

Earlier, in November 2025, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh had linked certain vehicle choices, particularly Thar SUVs and Bullet motorcycles, with a “notorious mindset”.

Speaking about road safety and vehicle profiling, the state’s top police officer had said that while routine checks cannot be conducted on every vehicle, certain types invite greater scrutiny. “We don't check all vehicles. If it's a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it's a Bullet motorcycle… all notorious elements use such cars and bikes. The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset,” Singh said.