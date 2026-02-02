 Caught On Camera: Thar Rams Into Parked Car On Road In Greater Noida, Flees Scene
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaught On Camera: Thar Rams Into Parked Car On Road In Greater Noida, Flees Scene

Caught On Camera: Thar Rams Into Parked Car On Road In Greater Noida, Flees Scene

A Mahindra Thar rammed into a parked car and a bike in Greater Noida in broad daylight before leaving the spot, CCTV footage shows. The incident occurred around 1:41 pm on Monday and damaged the front of the car and the bike behind it. The clip has gone viral, but no police complaint has been reported so far.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@SachinGuptaUP

Greater Nodia: Controversies and accidents related to the Mahindra Thar SUV are quite common. Another such incident has come to light from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. A Thar rammed into a car parked on the side of the road in broad daylight and left the site as if nothing had happened.

The entire act was caught on a CCTV camera. The incident took place on Monday at around 1:41 pm. The footage shows the Thar crashing into the parked vehicle and damaging the front part of the car. The crash also caused a bike parked behind the car to fall, resulting in damage. The SUV can then be seen leaving the spot.

The clip has gone viral. However, there are no reports of any police complaint in the matter.

Seperate Incident

FPJ Shorts
Cooper Connolly Wrongly Given Out As Khawaja Nafay Breaks Stumps With Wrong Hand In PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; ICC Rule Explains Error - VIDEO
Cooper Connolly Wrongly Given Out As Khawaja Nafay Breaks Stumps With Wrong Hand In PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; ICC Rule Explains Error - VIDEO
Russian Drone Strikes Kill 12 In Dnipro As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Announces Fresh Peace Talks
Russian Drone Strikes Kill 12 In Dnipro As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Announces Fresh Peace Talks
Bihar’s Economy Outpaces National Growth, Per Capita Income Still Bottom
Bihar’s Economy Outpaces National Growth, Per Capita Income Still Bottom
FIP Urges Grounding Of Boeing B-787s Amid Repeated Electrical Malfunctions And Safety Risks
FIP Urges Grounding Of Boeing B-787s Amid Repeated Electrical Malfunctions And Safety Risks

In a separate incident last month, a 27-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. The incident was captured on CCTV near the busy Jayanti Market area.

Haryana DGP On Thar & Bullet

Earlier, in November 2025, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh had linked certain vehicle choices, particularly Thar SUVs and Bullet motorcycles, with a “notorious mindset”.

Speaking about road safety and vehicle profiling, the state’s top police officer had said that while routine checks cannot be conducted on every vehicle, certain types invite greater scrutiny. “We don't check all vehicles. If it's a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it's a Bullet motorcycle… all notorious elements use such cars and bikes. The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset,” Singh said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: Thar Rams Into Parked Car On Road In Greater Noida, Flees Scene
Caught On Camera: Thar Rams Into Parked Car On Road In Greater Noida, Flees Scene
VIDEO: CM Siddaramaiah Lightens Karnataka Assembly Debate With Humorous Remarks On Beer Prices
VIDEO: CM Siddaramaiah Lightens Karnataka Assembly Debate With Humorous Remarks On Beer Prices
Bihar’s Economy Outpaces National Growth, Per Capita Income Still Bottom
Bihar’s Economy Outpaces National Growth, Per Capita Income Still Bottom
Government Formation Buzz In Manipur As MLAs Rush To Delhi Ahead of President’s Rule Expiry
Government Formation Buzz In Manipur As MLAs Rush To Delhi Ahead of President’s Rule Expiry
'Should Have Left Poll-Bound States': CM Mamata Banerjee After Meeting Election Commissioner...
'Should Have Left Poll-Bound States': CM Mamata Banerjee After Meeting Election Commissioner...