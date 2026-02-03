PM Modi, President Donald Trump Agree On Trade Deal; Reciprocal US Tariff Reduced From 25% To 18% | File Photo - Kevin Lamarque

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it was wonderful to speak with his “dear friend President Trump” today and expressed delight that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%.

Tariff Cut Announcement

“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Democracies Working Together

The Prime Minister said that when two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Praise for Trump Leadership

“President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” PM Modi said.

Trade Deal Claim

President Trump on Monday said he and PM Modi “have agreed to a Trade Deal” between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%.

Truth Social Post

In a post on his social media handle Truth Social, Trump referred to his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

Trump Praises Modi

Trump said PM Modi was one of his greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country.

Leaders Who Deliver

Trump also said PM Modi and he are two people that get things done.

Russian Oil Claim

He claimed that the Prime Minister had agreed to “stop buying Russian Oil”, and to buy much more from the United States.

India Yet to Confirm

Indian government has for far not made any announcement about the trade deal with the United States. Details from the Government of India were still awaited at the time of writing the report.

Trump on Global Issues

“It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said in his post.

Energy, Oil Commitments

“He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela... lowering it from 25% to 18%,” he added.

Zero Tariff Push

Trump claimed India will reduce tariffs and non-tariff Barriers against the United States.

Buy American Push

“They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO... GET THINGS DONE,” Trump added.

US Ambassador Reacts

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor earlier said that President Trump had spoken with Prime Minister Modi on Monday.

Stay Tuned Message

“President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED…,” Sergio Gor said in a post on X.

Previous Modi–Trump Talks

PM Modi had spoken with President Trump in December last year and the two leaders had agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.

