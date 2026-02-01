 US President Donald Trump Claims India To Buy Venezuelan Oil, Signals Shift From Iran Amid Wider Talks On Global Energy Politics; Video
US President Donald Trump said India would start buying oil from Venezuela instead of Iran, claiming the move would help Caracas economically and reduce Iranian exports. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said a “deal” had already been made, though New Delhi has not confirmed it. He added China could also purchase Venezuelan oil.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump (L) & Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | X & File Pic

Washington: US President Donald Trump has claimed that India will be buying oil from Venezuela, a move he said would help Caracas economically while shifting New Delhi away from Iranian supplies.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One during a late-night flight on Saturday (local time) from Joint Base Andrews to Palm Beach, Florida.

Responding to a question on Venezuela, Trump said his administration was “getting along well” with the country’s leadership. “We’ve already made a deal,” Trump said.

“India is coming in, and they’re going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran,” he claimed. However, New Delhi has not yet made any announcement regarding this.

India-Arab Meet Signals Strategic Messaging On Gaza Peace Process, Palestine Solidarity And Regional...
Early this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone with the interim Venezuelan leader.

Trump told reporters that China would also be welcome to purchase Venezuelan oil. “China is welcome to come in and buy oil,” Trump said, suggesting broader international participation in Venezuela’s energy sector.

The comments place India at the centre of a potential shift in global energy flows, with Trump explicitly linking Indian oil purchases from Venezuela to a reduction in Iranian exports. He did not provide details on timelines, volumes, or the structure of the arrangement, describing it as the “concept of the deal.”

Trump said Venezuela stood to benefit financially from expanded oil sales.

EAM Jaishankar Urges Zero-Tolerance For Terrorism, Stresses Stronger India-Arab Cooperation; Video
“They’re going to make more money than they’ve ever made, and it’s going to be beneficial to us,” he said.

He added that he believed Venezuela was “really going to turn around,” citing steps his administration had taken to open airspace to allow travel in and out of the country.

On Iran, Trump declined to say whether he had made a final decision on US policy.

“I can’t tell you that,” he said.

He added, “I hope to negotiate something that is acceptable,” and said, “They are talking to us.”

4 Killed In Iran’s Ahvaz After Residential Gas Blast, Separate Explosion Reported - VIDEO
Trump also fielded questions on a wide range of other topics, including newly released Epstein-related documents, domestic law enforcement policy, China, Greenland, Cuba, and legal disputes involving the Internal Revenue Service.

Asked about the Epstein files, Trump criticised writer Michael Wolff and said the documents showed Wolff was “conspiring with Epstein to do harm to me.” He said the documents had been described to him and claimed they “absolved me.”

“We’ll probably sue Wolff on that and maybe the Epstein estate,” Trump said.

On cities seeking federal law enforcement assistance, Trump said the administration would act only if local leaders asked.

'We Feel Ashamed’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits To ‘Begging For Money’ Around The World...
“If they want help, they have to ask for it,” he said. “They have to say please.”

Trump also commented on China’s leadership, saying, “As far as I’m concerned, there’s one boss in China, that’s President Xi.”

On Greenland, Trump said, “We have started a negotiation,” adding, “I think it’s going to be a good deal for everybody.”

The President also said he was considering setting up a committee to review proposals for a large arch in Washington. However, he said any potential settlement money from IRS-related litigation would go to charity.

“It’s going to go to numerous very good charities,” he said, mentioning “established and respected charities” such as the American Cancer Society.

Trump said he had not discussed interest rate commitments with Kevin Warsh and dismissed a joke about suing him over rates as “a roast” and “a comedy.”

He praised Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and border advisor Tom Homan, saying the border was “closed” and that Homan was “a star.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

