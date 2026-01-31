 'We Feel Ashamed’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits To ‘Begging For Money’ Around The World With Asim Munir - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'We Feel Ashamed’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits To ‘Begging For Money’ Around The World With Asim Munir - VIDEO

'We Feel Ashamed’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits To ‘Begging For Money’ Around The World With Asim Munir - VIDEO

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that seeking foreign loans comes at the cost of self-respect, saying “heads bow down in shame” when asking for aid. Addressing exporters in Islamabad, he said he and Army Chief Asim Munir have had to travel abroad for funds, acknowledging compromises and pressure amid Pakistan’s ongoing financial crisis.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Shehbaz Sharif with Asim Munir | X

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that those who go to seek loans have to ‘keep their head bowed down", admitting the financial crunch Islamabad has faced in recent times.

Sharif admitted that he, along with Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, has had to travel abroad seeking financial aid. He made the statement while addressing top Pakistani exporters in Islamabad on Friday night. Sharif also described the challenges faced by his government in managing the country’s economy.

"When you go seeking loans, you have to pay the price at the cost of your self-respect. You have to compromise. Sometimes, undue demand may come up and you have to implement it even when there is no reason to fulfil it," he said, adding, “We feel ashamed when Field Marshal Asim Munir and I go around the world begging for money.

He further said,"Taking loans is a huge burden on our self-respect. Our heads bow down in shame. We cannot say no to many things they want us to do,” he was qouted as saying by Hindustan Times.

FPJ Shorts
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Meets Ajit Pawar’s Mother In Baramati Amid Sunetra Pawar Deputy CM Appointment Preparations; Video
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Meets Ajit Pawar’s Mother In Baramati Amid Sunetra Pawar Deputy CM Appointment Preparations; Video
'Aap Gu-Moot Chuno...': Mischief-Maker Uorfi Javed BLASTS Himanshu Arora For His 'Cocky' Attitude On Splitsvilla X6—VIDEO
'Aap Gu-Moot Chuno...': Mischief-Maker Uorfi Javed BLASTS Himanshu Arora For His 'Cocky' Attitude On Splitsvilla X6—VIDEO
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 31, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 31, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Mumbai University Announces New Date For Postponed January 28 Examinations; Timing And Venue Remain Unchanged
Mumbai University Announces New Date For Postponed January 28 Examinations; Timing And Venue Remain Unchanged
Read Also
Did Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Wear Bullet Proof Vest At WEF Davos Event? Here's The Truth
article-image

For the unversed, Pakistan is heavily dependent on financial aid from several countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, to manage its foreign exchange reserves and debt. These nations, along with the IMF, provide regular loans and rollovers to the cash-strapped nation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Feel Ashamed’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits To ‘Begging For Money’ Around The World...
'We Feel Ashamed’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits To ‘Begging For Money’ Around The World...
Operation Herof: 10 Security Personnel, 37 Militants Killed As BLA Launches Attacks In Balochistan;...
Operation Herof: 10 Security Personnel, 37 Militants Killed As BLA Launches Attacks In Balochistan;...
'India Continues To Support People Of Palestine': PM Modi At India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting
'India Continues To Support People Of Palestine': PM Modi At India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting
'Board Of Peace Is A Graft': Ex-US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor Alleges Corruption, Claims...
'Board Of Peace Is A Graft': Ex-US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor Alleges Corruption, Claims...
Epstein Files: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Seen Crouching Over Woman On Floor; Disturbing Photos Go...
Epstein Files: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Seen Crouching Over Woman On Floor; Disturbing Photos Go...