Did Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Wear Bullet Proof Vest At WEF Davos Event? Here's The Truth

A video of Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has triggered speculation on social media, with users questioning whether he was wearing a bulletproof vest during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 event in Davos.

The video was originally shared on X by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. It features Dar alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, sharing a light moment on the sidelines of the event.

While sharing the clip, Dar wrote, “After concluding our numerous official engagements at #Davos2026, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and myself, sharing lighter moments before all leaving Davos for the return journey.”

The video soon drew attention online, with users pointing to what they described as uneven bulges on Munir’s blazer. This led to speculation that he may have been wearing a bulletproof vest underneath.

An X user, @JungjooGernail, shared the clip and wrote, “So scared for my life that I wear a bulletproof vest even in Switzerland.”

Several other users responded with mocking comments.

“He watched Dhurandhar on the flight to Davos,” one user wrote.

“Even his underwear is bulletproof,” another joked.

“What’s the point if someone shoots him in the head? He should’ve worn a helmet as well,” commented a third.

“He seems uncomfortable and is trying to fit in, but it only gets more awkward. He’s a duffer attempting to keep up with world politicians,” another user wrote.

“He even stays behind bulletproof glass in the GHQ conference hall,” claimed another.

Despite widespread speculation on social media, it remains unconfirmed whether Asim Munir was actually wearing a bulletproof vest.