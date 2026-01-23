 Did Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Wear Bullet Proof Vest At WEF Davos Event? Here's The Truth
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldDid Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Wear Bullet Proof Vest At WEF Davos Event? Here's The Truth

Did Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Wear Bullet Proof Vest At WEF Davos Event? Here's The Truth

A video of Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir at WEF Davos 2026 sparked online speculation that he wore a bulletproof vest after users noticed apparent bulges under his blazer. Shared by Ishaq Dar, the clip prompted mocking reactions on X. However, there is no confirmation that Munir wore protective gear during the high-profile international gathering.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
article-image

A video of Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has triggered speculation on social media, with users questioning whether he was wearing a bulletproof vest during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 event in Davos.

The video was originally shared on X by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. It features Dar alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, sharing a light moment on the sidelines of the event.

While sharing the clip, Dar wrote, “After concluding our numerous official engagements at #Davos2026, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and myself, sharing lighter moments before all leaving Davos for the return journey.”

The video soon drew attention online, with users pointing to what they described as uneven bulges on Munir’s blazer. This led to speculation that he may have been wearing a bulletproof vest underneath.

FPJ Shorts
Ex-BMC Contractor Duped Of ₹6.5 Lakh, Fraudster Posed As NIA Agent
Ex-BMC Contractor Duped Of ₹6.5 Lakh, Fraudster Posed As NIA Agent
Bihar: Students Across Patna Celebrate Saraswati Puja On Basant Panchami With Devotion & Joy
Bihar: Students Across Patna Celebrate Saraswati Puja On Basant Panchami With Devotion & Joy
Budget 2026: How Much Tax Relief For The Common Man, What May Get Cheaper Or Costlier- Key Takeaways From Report
Budget 2026: How Much Tax Relief For The Common Man, What May Get Cheaper Or Costlier- Key Takeaways From Report
From Schools To UPSC: Odisha's Mayurbhanj DM Outlines Initiatives For Tribal Students
From Schools To UPSC: Odisha's Mayurbhanj DM Outlines Initiatives For Tribal Students

An X user, @JungjooGernail, shared the clip and wrote, “So scared for my life that I wear a bulletproof vest even in Switzerland.”

Several other users responded with mocking comments.

“He watched Dhurandhar on the flight to Davos,” one user wrote.

“Even his underwear is bulletproof,” another joked.

“What’s the point if someone shoots him in the head? He should’ve worn a helmet as well,” commented a third.

“He seems uncomfortable and is trying to fit in, but it only gets more awkward. He’s a duffer attempting to keep up with world politicians,” another user wrote.

Read Also
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Marries Daughter To Nephew In Rawalpindi: Reports
article-image

“He even stays behind bulletproof glass in the GHQ conference hall,” claimed another.

Despite widespread speculation on social media, it remains unconfirmed whether Asim Munir was actually wearing a bulletproof vest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Wear Bullet Proof Vest At WEF Davos Event? Here's The Truth
Did Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Wear Bullet Proof Vest At WEF Davos Event? Here's The Truth
US President Donald Trump Suggests Invoking NATO Article 5 To Secure Southern Border Against Illegal...
US President Donald Trump Suggests Invoking NATO Article 5 To Secure Southern Border Against Illegal...
The White House Wishes Happy 21st Anniversary To President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania; Here's...
The White House Wishes Happy 21st Anniversary To President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania; Here's...
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Parliament After 3 Months In Office, Snap Elections Scheduled To...
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Parliament After 3 Months In Office, Snap Elections Scheduled To...
'You Cannot Tell Me This Child Is A Criminal': US Federal Officers Detain 5-Year-Old Preschooler In...
'You Cannot Tell Me This Child Is A Criminal': US Federal Officers Detain 5-Year-Old Preschooler In...