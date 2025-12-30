 Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Marries Daughter To Nephew In Rawalpindi: Reports
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Marries Daughter To Nephew In Rawalpindi: Reports

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Marries Daughter To Nephew In Rawalpindi: Reports

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has reportedly married his third daughter, Mahanur, to his nephew, the son of his brother Qasim Munir, in a high-profile yet discreet ceremony in Rawalpindi. Pakistani journalists confirmed the wedding, attended by top political leaders, retired generals and over 400 guests amid tight security arrangements.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has reportedly married his daughter within the family, according to several Pakistani journalists on social media. According to senior journalist Zahid Gishkori, General Munir arranged his daughter’s marriage to his nephew, the son of his real brother, Qasim Munir.

In a video shared on social media platform X, Gishkori stated that the wedding took place last week in Rawalpindi and was a high-profile but discreet event. He said the groom, Abdur Rehman, is the son of Syed Qasim Munir and is a former Pakistan Army captain who later joined the civil services through the military quota. He is currently serving as an Assistant Commissioner.

Gishkori further revealed that General Asim Munir has four daughters and this was the wedding of his third daughter, named Mahanur. Another journalist, Raja Muneeb, also corroborated the information, stating that the marriage occurred between first cousins and both families are closely related.

The wedding was attended by several prominent figures, including Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with several retired generals and former army chiefs.

However, Gishkori clarified that the UAE President did not attend the ceremony. Despite over 400 guests being present, the event was kept largely under wraps due to security concerns.

