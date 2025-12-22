 'Divine Intervention Helped Us': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir On India-Pak Conflict - VIDEO
Addressing the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad, Munir said Pakistan’s armed forces experienced “divine intervention” during the four-day military conflict triggered after the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor. “We felt it,” he said. The speech, delivered on December 10, has since gone viral on social media.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Asim Munir | File Image

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has claimed that “divine intervention” helped Pakistan during the military conflict with India earlier this year in May. A video of his speech has since gone viral on social media.

Addressing the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad, Munir said Pakistan’s armed forces experienced “divine intervention” during the four-day military conflict triggered after the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor. “We felt it,” he said.

Reportedly delivered on December 10, the speech shows Munir invoking religious imagery while referring to the military confrontation with India.

“If Allah helps you, none can overcome you, Munir cited a Quranic verse in Urdu.

Warns Afghan Taliban

Meanwhile, Munir also warned the Afghan Taliban to choose between Pakistan and the TTP, saying Afghan nationals form the majority of militants infiltrating across the border.

“In the TTP formations coming (into Pakistan), 70 per cent are Afghans,” he said. “Is Afghanistan not spilling the blood of our Pakistani children?” He reiterated that Kabul must decide between Pakistan and the TTP.

Munir also said that no one could declare jihad in an Islamic state except the state itself. “No one can issue a fatwa for jihad without the order and permission and will of those vested with the authority,” he said.

