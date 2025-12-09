Asim Munir Continues Anti-India Rant In 1st Address As Pakistan's Tri-Services Chief, Says Neighbour 'Shouldn't Be In Any Delusion' | File Image

Islamabad: In his first address after assuming charge as Pakistan’s inaugural Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir continued his anti-India rant, saying that any future act of aggression from India would invite an even more “severe and intense” response from Islamabad.

Speaking to the officers after a guard of honour ceremony, Munir said India should harbour no misconceptions about Pakistan’s resolve or preparedness. “India should not be in any delusion as Pakistan’s response in case of any aggression will be even more quick and intense,” he said.

He framed the remarks within what he described as a challenging regional security environment, speaking about the need for credible deterrence and institutional readiness. The address was attended by senior military leadership, including Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

Munir will hold the Chief of Defence Forces position alongside his existing five-year term as Chief of Army Staff.

New Defence Forces Headquarters and future warfare

Munir described the establishment of the Defence Forces Headquarters as a historic step aimed at strengthening multi-domain operations through closer coordination between the army, air force and navy, according to a report by Pakistani broadcaster Geo News.

Referring to what he called “growing and changing threats”, he said integrating the three services under a unified command structure was the need of the hour. He stressed that while operations would be integrated, each service would retain its individual autonomy and organisational structure.

He further spoke about the shifting character of modern conflict and said warfare had expanded beyond conventional domains into cyberspace, the electromagnetic spectrum, space, information operations, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, adding that the armed forces would need to adapt accordingly.

Munir also cited Operation Sindoor, during which India inflicted heavy losses on the Pakistani security establishment, describing it as a “case study” for future conflicts and praising the resilience of the Pakistani people and the military during the operation.

Munir was promoted to the rank of field marshal following Operation Sindoor, becoming Pakistan’s second field marshal and the first in more than six decades. The creation of the Chief of Defence Forces post followed President Asif Ali Zardari’s approval of amendments to the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy laws in 2025.